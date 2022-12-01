ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

Pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl

Dec. 4—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Clayton News Daily

UPDATE: Clayton police arrest suspect wanted for murder of Corey Brooks

RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Riverdale man Friday afternoon. Suspect Andre Bullock is in custody for the murder of Corey Brooks. He is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
RIVERDALE, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash

UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Police make arrest in TakeOff's murder | What we know

HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy