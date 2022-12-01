Read full article on original website
GBI: Man running at officer with knife fatally shot by Gwinnett police
A man was fatally shot as he ran toward an officer with a knife in hand Saturday morning at a Gwinnett County shopping c...
Yahoo Sports
Man facing prison time for ‘violently assaulting’ women he met online, DA says
According to the Coweta District Attorney, a man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony cases for assault. The DA said Qvondre Lawaun McClain violently assaulted women that he met online and violently assaulted another jail inmate. On March 21, 2021, police officers were called...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
fox5atlanta.com
Man armed with knife fatally shot when he began to 'charge' at Gwinnett County officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said an officer-involved shooting left one man dead. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in a grocery store parking lot in Norcross. Investigators said the incident started when a man with a knife approached a security guard, who called...
15-year-old shot dead at Clayton County party attended by hundreds, police say
A 15-year-old was fatally shot Saturday night at a party in Clayton County, police said.
YAHOO!
Pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl
Dec. 4—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
YAHOO!
Defendant’s violent past can be used against him in Secoriea Turner murder case, court rules
The Georgia County Court of Appeals reversed a decision that will allow prosecutors office to use evidence of prior criminal gang activity against the men charged in the killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. Turner’s life was cut short when she was hit by a stray bullet during a protest over...
Public asked not to approach inmate who vanished from work site in Marietta
The Georgia Department of Corrections is asking the public not to approach an inmate who vanished from a worksite in Marietta Friday. According to the department, Metro Transitional Center resident Rickoria Natasia Wills, 27, walked away from her job and hasn’t been seen since. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WTRF
Facebook comment, “How about me?”, puts another man behind bars
(WTRF) — A man’s Facebook comment got him some unwanted attention from law enforcement stated a report by WFLA. This week, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia posted a list of its Top 10 most wanted fugitives on Facebook. Christopher Spaulding, a resident of the town,...
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted man's Facebook comment on sheriff's office post leads to his arrest, deputies say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a man with an active warrant helped police find him by telling on himself. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shared a post about several people with active on the county's "Most Wanted List." In the comments, a man who goes by Christopher Spaulding on Facebook wrote, "How about me."
Man arrested after Riverdale mayor’s nephew fatally shot in Clayton County
A man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a fatal shooting at a Clayton County shopping center, police said....
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
The Conyers Police Department is searching for a suspect in a road rage shooting. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on Interstate 20 eastbound. CPD said 21-year-old Wessoloski Kelly is believed to have shot at another driver near the Salem Road exit. Police have not released any information...
Clayton News Daily
UPDATE: Clayton police arrest suspect wanted for murder of Corey Brooks
RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Riverdale man Friday afternoon. Suspect Andre Bullock is in custody for the murder of Corey Brooks. He is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Monroe Local News
Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Police make arrest in TakeOff's murder | What we know
HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old on basketball court in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with another teen’s death on a basketball court. Police said Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in October. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
2 killed in early morning crash in Atlanta; driver ran from scene on foot, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say the driver who got into a deadly crash early Saturday morning was able to get out of the car and run from the scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Campbellton...
Police investigating after man shot while driving down DeKalb highway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot while driving down Covington Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, they responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The...
