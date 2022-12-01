UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO