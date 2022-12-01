ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Jefferson County's small cities increasingly struggle to fill elected seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not long after he and his family moved in 2018, Matthew Brotzge ran as a write-in candidate for commissioner of his new suburban city of Richlawn. He won the seat and was reelected in 2020. The position in the city — population 412 — "runs the gamut," Brotzge said, from helping neighbors with leaf collection and trash pickup issues to property line disputes. He was chosen mayor during last month's general election and is set to take office in January.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Leaders make plans for $700 million Kentucky Expo Center renovations, possible underground tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky General Assembly plans to allocate millions of dollars toward renovations of the Kentucky Expo Center. The goal is to create a new 40,000-square-foot ballroom space, 25,500 square feet of meeting space, new signature front entry, a net increase of 98,000 square feet of multi-purpose event space, and 104,000 square feet of new kitchen facilities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bardstown Road Aglow set to return to the Highlands in full force, promising a surge for small businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road Aglow, a holiday shopping, dining and drinking extravaganza in the Highlands, returns this weekend. The annual celebration is a huge economic boom for area businesses and it's starting even earlier this year. With expanded hours starting at noon, coordinators are thrilled Bardstown Road Aglow will be back to full force after years of pandemic-related restrictions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Eastbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge to close this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will close this weekend for construction. The closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The I-64 east ramp from West Spring Street in New...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Reginald Meeks, former Ky. Representative, honored with street sign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials came together on Friday to honor former Louisville Alderman and state representative Reginald Meeks. Meeks served as the 11th Ward Alderman for Louisville from 1982 to 2000. From 2001 to 2021, Meeks served and represented District 42 for the Kentucky House of Representatives. City...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

