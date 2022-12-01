ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Why the Fed may finally loosen its grip

I don’t know about y’all, but I could use some hopeful news today. So here’s what I’ve got: Inflation appears to be — really, this time — easing. Here’s the deal: There are two main ways economists measure inflation in the US, and the Fed’s preferred metric, called the PCE, or Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (if you’re fancy about it,) is cooling off.
Channel 3000

US hiring strong as employers add 263,000 jobs in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy