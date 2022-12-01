I don’t know about y’all, but I could use some hopeful news today. So here’s what I’ve got: Inflation appears to be — really, this time — easing. Here’s the deal: There are two main ways economists measure inflation in the US, and the Fed’s preferred metric, called the PCE, or Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (if you’re fancy about it,) is cooling off.

