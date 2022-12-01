Investigators tracked leads Saturday to the person who shot a man and left him dead in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane in Harvey. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were dispatched Friday just after 11 p.m. to a report of gunfire a block away, in the 2600 block of Max Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. While en route, they fielded another gunfire call and found the victim mortally wounded in street on Long Leaf.

1 DAY AGO