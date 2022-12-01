Read full article on original website
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
cenlanow.com
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
theadvocate.com
A murder-suicide despite red flags shows why domestic violence can be so hard to prosecute
Years before a 74-year-old man killed a 73-year-old woman and then himself in a tragic murder-suicide days before Thanksgiving, he was arrested twice on domestic violence charges against the same victim. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a late night call at a home on Acadiana Avenue on Nov. 21....
fox8live.com
Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The suspect in connection with the double murders in Covington had been transferred to Angola after an escape attempt from St. Tammy Parish Jail, police say. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats in Covington...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead and left in street in Harvey, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Investigators tracked leads Saturday to the person who shot a man and left him dead in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane in Harvey. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were dispatched Friday just after 11 p.m. to a report of gunfire a block away, in the 2600 block of Max Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. While en route, they fielded another gunfire call and found the victim mortally wounded in street on Long Leaf.
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
NOLA.com
Suspect in burning of Covington bodies tries to escape jail, gets caught, authorities say
The man accused of killing a Covington priest and a lay associate at his church tried to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday, then was arrested and shipped off to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies rebooked Antonio Tyson, 49,...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 30, 2022, Sean Esprit, age 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle to violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted the public to multiple phone scam investigations where callers are impersonating deputies using a department phone number and requesting cash for subpoenas, warrants, and tickets. The Gonzales Police Department previously warned of a similar phone scam where individuals were using the names of...
NOLA.com
Chris Christie's niece kicked off New Orleans plane, injured 6 deputies, officials say
After getting forced off an airplane for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
ktalnews.com
FULL VIDEO: Missing priest, assistant ID'ed as homicide victims, timeline of investigation revealed
Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office updated the public on the case at 1 p.m. Thursday. FULL STORY: https://bit.ly/3irK63m. FULL VIDEO: Missing priest, assistant ID’ed as homicide …. Days...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
