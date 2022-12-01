Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Rain returns starting Monday, slowly warming as well
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain for our Sunday, but that begins to change as we head into Monday afternoon as our next round of rain moves in. It’ll be a week where you’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby as well as the WVLT First Alert Weather App as rain is back in the forecast for just about every day over the next 8-Days.
wvlt.tv
Setting up for a rainy week starting Monday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An unsettled weather pattern brings us rounds of rain this week. You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy throughout the majority of the week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Much colder on Sunday, clouds return
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday starts with temperatures in the 30s.and clouds around. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Scattered downpours this morning, slowly drying for the afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds continue to stick around through the afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine to end the day. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet as we’ll start off next week soggy with several rounds of rain. Join us on the WVLT First...
wvlt.tv
Spotty showers return today with more at times this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers are developing at times today, with a batch of rain on the way to start Saturday. We’ll feel the changes after that front, but then rain chances stall around in the region for several days next week. Join us on the WVLT First...
wvlt.tv
Scattered rain returns Saturday morning, slightly drier Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers arrive through the overnight as well as some breezy conditions to start Saturday morning. Rain chances will slowly diminish as we head through the afternoon, but clouds will keep us on the cooler side. A more unsettled pattern lies ahead with multiple rain chances on the way through early next week.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Rain, rain and more rain
If you’re looking for sunshine and happiness, you probably don’t want to look at the 7-day forecast. Sunday’s forecast from the National Weather Service is for mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 40s — good news, especially since the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade was rescheduled for Sunday.
indherald.com
Parade delayed until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to threat of rain
ONEIDA | For just the third time in the past 20 years, Scott County’s Christmas parade will be on Sunday. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday afternoon that it is implementing its inclement weather plan for the weekend parade, meaning the parade will be bumped back to Sunday at 3 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Knoxville ranks No. 2 in highest flu activity
Knoxville is currently ranked in the top 10 for markets with the highest flu activity with Tennessee accounting for 4 out of 10 this week, according to the Walgreens Flu Index.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
First winter farmers market of the season kicks off Saturday morning in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most popular events is returning Saturday — the winter farmers market. The event brings together local farmers, craft makers, artists and many other kinds of vendors to fill Market Square with booths featuring several kinds of items. For many shoppers, it's a perfect place to find gifts for loved ones over the holidays.
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Line work on I-75 could cause temporary rolling roadblocks
TDOT cautions drivers who will be traveling through Campbell County on I-75 North AND South between Mile Marker 157 and Kentucky State Line that, on Saturday, December 3rd to be alert for a possible series of temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 and 11 am as utility crews perform overhead line work.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
WATE
Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville
There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville's brand-new headquarters. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6. Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of …. There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof...
wvlt.tv
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
wvlt.tv
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
Comments / 0