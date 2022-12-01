What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO