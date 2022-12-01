Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
NC man turns mom living with Alzheimer’s into TikTok star
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — There are six days to go before Thanksgiving, so Josh Pettit’s Mooresville home isn’t yet adorned with a single Christmas decoration. But it sure looks like Santa’s been here recently. On the dining table, the 47-year-old web developer has neatly arranged a vast assortment of gifts — everything from T-shirts and […]
Fact check: Photo of the Chicago skyline from Indiana proves the Earth is round, contrary to claim
Experts say that the Chicago Skyline is easily visible from the location where the photo was taken.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Comments / 0