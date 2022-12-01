ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate

School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Favorite Holiday Side Is Vegetarian And Gluten Free

In the United States, holiday dinners tend to feature heavy, meat-centric dishes. For Thanksgiving, imagine creamy mashed potatoes drizzled with rich gravy, savory stuffing, or a succulent turkey roasted to perfection. If you celebrate Christmas, think of a tender, honey-glazed ham or a luxurious prime rib. For Christmas dinner around the world, British families might roast a goose. In Finland, you might have a taste of fresh, Nordic seafood, like powan, lutefisk (dried cod), pickled herring, and fish roe (per Fishing in Finland). Take a trip down to Mexico and you might spend Christmas dinner basking in the warm aromas of a pork or chicken hominy soup called pozole, and a juicy pavo, or turkey. But enough about meat. How can vegetarians enjoy holiday meals?
SPY

Snoop On the Stoop Is Giving Elf On a Shelf a Run for Its Money This Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Everyone knows Elf on a Shelf. It’s singlehandedly the only reason why your kids stay on their best behavior during the holiday season. For those of you living under a rock, Elf on a Shelf acts as Santa’s little helper during the holidays. He’s a little toy doll parents set in different places throughout the home so kids know that he’s always watching, ensuring that kiddos are staying good enough to keep on the nice list. Essentially, it’s just a way to keep...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Just Shared Her ‘Everything’ Chicken Recipe & It’s a Kid-friendly Dinner the Whole Fam Will Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When life gets busy, there’s one thing that always takes a hit: dinner. Too often we find ourselves stressed out and craving a meal that’s truly satisfying, but end up getting take-out or heating up one of our go-to Trader Joe’s frozen foods for dinner instead of cooking. But making dinner from scratch, one that everyone in the family will actually enjoy and look forward to, doesn’t have to be difficult. With a little ingenuity and the right stash of pantry ingredients, you can whip up a quick and flavorful dinner for the whole fam, and The Pioneer Woman knows just how to do it. She shared a recipe for her “everything” chicken cutlets on YouTube, and the recipe hits all the right notes.
Bustle

Twitter Is Flummoxed By Lindsay Lohan’s “Pilk & Cookies” Pepsi Christmas Ad

If Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas then Lindsay Lohan is surely the princess of the holidays, with her hit festive rom-com Falling For Christmas that many fans have dubbed her return to fame and the limelight. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics (and viewers), Falling For Christmas was streamed over 30 million times in the first four days alone. And now, continuing to spread the festive cheer, Lohan has shared her new seasonal advert with Pepsi that is equal amounts weird and wonderful.
macaronikid.com

Easy Slow Cooker Potato Soup With Just 6 Ingredients

I love simple, make-ahead meals that I can serve my family on those cold winter days when we're juggling school and about a million other responsibilities. This six-ingredient potato soup slow cooker recipe is super simple and easy to make. It requires no roux, blending, or chopping up potatoes because it includes a bag of frozen, pre-shredded hashbrowns.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Domino's brings back its Festive One pizza with a twist

Domino’s has launched a new and improved Christmas menu bringing back The Festive One with a topping twist and Choc Orange Cookies. The Festive One pizza is decorated with Christmas trimmings including new pulled turkey breast and sweet cranberry drizzle. Domino’s signature fresh dough is loaded with traditional sausage,...
pethelpful.com

New Golden Retriever Is So Tiny It Barely Fits in Mom's Hands

There's almost nothing cuter than a newborn puppy. They are just so small and helpless and you can help but awwwww when you see one. Well, get ready to make those awwww noises because this Golden Retriever puppy is pretty much the definition of cute. TikTok user @Cuteanimalowner posted this...
Victoria Heckstall

Quick kids breakfast ideas

Quick kid’s breakfast ideas don’t have to just shuffle between pop-tarts, cereal, and oatmeal. Even though time may be tight some mornings as you’re trying to get the kids ready for school and yourself ready for work, you do have some other breakfast options available to keep them from burning out on certain foods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy