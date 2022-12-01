MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Park District and the Millwood Church of Christ have teamed up again to bring back Fire and Ice to the Honey Run Waterfall! This special event will be held on Friday, December 9 from 5 pm – 8:30 pm, and will help wrap up the 2022 Food For The Hungry Drive Day. Those wanting to experience the waterfall event must park at the Millwood Church of Christ located at 10900 Millersburg Road (US 62) in Howard. There will be no on-site parking at the waterfall. The Millwood Church of Christ has a very spacious, well-lighted parking lot. In the church parking lot, there will be volunteers at designated sites, accepting monetary and canned/boxed food donations to benefit the Food For The Hungry campaign.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO