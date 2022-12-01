Read full article on original website
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH
Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
The Galaxy Coffee: 'First queer-owned coffee truck in Columbus'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After years of planning and preparation, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck opened for business this past June. Co-owners Jevonna Morris and Kels Wilson established The Galaxy Coffee to be a space where everyone is welcome to relax and just be themselves. Over the past six months, they have fought setbacks and cherished successes on their way to quickly becoming a beloved fixture of the central Ohio food truck landscape.
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus
Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:1. 🚗 Magic of LightsNew this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.717 E. 17th Ave.$25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.2. 🇩🇪 German Village LightsLuminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop...
Westerville holiday light show dazzles for a good cause
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — In the spirit of giving, one Westerville family is using their elaborate Christmas light display to give back to their community. Rick Hilyard has put on The Dazzling Christmas Light Show for 15 years. After seeing how many people it attracted, he said he saw an opportunity to help his community […]
wksu.org
Clintonville school cancels drag-themed holiday event following planned Proud Boys protest
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school was canceled after a planned protest from a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community. The event, a family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens, was scheduled for Saturday morning at the Red Oak Community School. This year, the...
Orangetheory Fitness in Dublin helps pack 'comfort cases' for Ohio foster youth
DUBLIN, Ohio — There are thousands of children in foster care in Ohio. To help these youth in need, Orangetheory Fitness studios across Ohio are partnering with the international nonprofit, Comfort Cases for two "packing parties" to provide comfort items that will support youth, particularly during the first days they enter foster care.
columbusunderground.com
Photos: 7th Annual Columbus Coffee Festival
Over 7,000 attendees joined us for the seventh annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th this year, sampling coffee from 35 local and regional coffee roasters at Ohio Village. Additionally, the festival included craft vendors, baked goods, live musicians, poetry readings, a pop-up goat petting zoo, axe-throwing, photo spots, a merch booth, food trucks, and more!
Holi-Drag Storytime targeted by Proud Boys canceled by organizers
Organizers canceled the Holi-Drag Storytime scheduled to take place at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event had been , a violent, neo-fascist, far-right organization. Red Oak Community School, which organized the family-friendly reading featuring drag queens Mikalyla Denise, Bianca Debonair and Ava Aurora Foxx,...
sciotopost.com
Where is Santa Today in Pickaway County?
Pickaway County – This year Santa is moving around the county to different spots visiting kids from different areas, along with Santa each area is offering something fun for the kids. We will make sure to post where he will be so adults can help their kids get a visit with Santa.
cwcolumbus.com
Questions, controversy remain after Columbus school cancels holiday drag story time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Concern and controversy followed the cancellation of a school's holiday event featuring drag performers Saturday in the Clintonville area. The event was supposed to feature holiday stories and dance numbers with local drag performers. After learning a far-right group was planning to protest the event,...
GalaxyCon looks to pump $2 million into Columbus economy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After more than two years, Jorge Carhel is happy to be stocking his booth. Due to COVID, he’s been holding on to about two years’ worth of stock. All of it will be on full display at this weekend’s GalaxyCon. “It’s an awesome...
WHIZ
Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas
SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town. The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.
Columbus school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children's storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School's “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held Saturday morning...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Fire and Ice at Honey Run Waterfall Continues the Food For The Hungry Drive Day Fun!
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Park District and the Millwood Church of Christ have teamed up again to bring back Fire and Ice to the Honey Run Waterfall! This special event will be held on Friday, December 9 from 5 pm – 8:30 pm, and will help wrap up the 2022 Food For The Hungry Drive Day. Those wanting to experience the waterfall event must park at the Millwood Church of Christ located at 10900 Millersburg Road (US 62) in Howard. There will be no on-site parking at the waterfall. The Millwood Church of Christ has a very spacious, well-lighted parking lot. In the church parking lot, there will be volunteers at designated sites, accepting monetary and canned/boxed food donations to benefit the Food For The Hungry campaign.
London Volleyball community honors former coach and son in holiday parade
LONDON, Ohio — Tonight, Mount Sterling held its annual Holiday Illuminate Parade, bringing holiday cheer to one and one, and one London community rode a special float, in honor of 34-year-old volleyball coach 34-year-old Jessica Ernst and her baby, who tragically passed away last week in a car accident.
NBC4 Columbus
Dogs for adoption in Franklin County, Ohio: Beth
Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner. Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner.
WTRF
Four Ohio suspects at large after stealing over $1,500 with store key and barcode trick
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Four suspects are still at large after police said a store lost over $1,500.00 worth of products from theives that used a tool-and-scan trick, according to a report by WCMH. On November 20, at approximately 8:35 p.m., at the Meijer grocery store at 5050 N....
Country star Morgan Wallen announced 2023 tour including stop at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country star Morgan Wallen will be performing at Ohio Stadium next year as part of his “One Night at a Time Tour.”. Wallen, along with special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman, will be at the home of the Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets will...
Central Ohio health departments work with ODH, Nationwide Children’s to contain measles spread
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An extensive effort remains underway to contain a measles outbreak that originated in the Columbus area. Local health departments are working with Nationwide Children's Hospital to make sure vaccines are getting into the arms that need them and the Ohio Department of Health to process tests.
