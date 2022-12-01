ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH

Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
LANCASTER, OH
10TV

The Galaxy Coffee: 'First queer-owned coffee truck in Columbus'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After years of planning and preparation, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck opened for business this past June. Co-owners Jevonna Morris and Kels Wilson established The Galaxy Coffee to be a space where everyone is welcome to relax and just be themselves. Over the past six months, they have fought setbacks and cherished successes on their way to quickly becoming a beloved fixture of the central Ohio food truck landscape.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus

Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:1. 🚗 Magic of LightsNew this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.717 E. 17th Ave.$25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.2. 🇩🇪 German Village LightsLuminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville holiday light show dazzles for a good cause

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — In the spirit of giving, one Westerville family is using their elaborate Christmas light display to give back to their community. Rick Hilyard has put on The Dazzling Christmas Light Show for 15 years. After seeing how many people it attracted, he said he saw an opportunity to help his community […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Photos: 7th Annual Columbus Coffee Festival

Over 7,000 attendees joined us for the seventh annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th this year, sampling coffee from 35 local and regional coffee roasters at Ohio Village. Additionally, the festival included craft vendors, baked goods, live musicians, poetry readings, a pop-up goat petting zoo, axe-throwing, photo spots, a merch booth, food trucks, and more!
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Holi-Drag Storytime targeted by Proud Boys canceled by organizers

Organizers canceled the Holi-Drag Storytime scheduled to take place at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event had been , a violent, neo-fascist, far-right organization. Red Oak Community School, which organized the family-friendly reading featuring drag queens Mikalyla Denise, Bianca Debonair and Ava Aurora Foxx,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Where is Santa Today in Pickaway County?

Pickaway County – This year Santa is moving around the county to different spots visiting kids from different areas, along with Santa each area is offering something fun for the kids. We will make sure to post where he will be so adults can help their kids get a visit with Santa.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas

SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town. The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.
SOMERSET, OH
10TV

Columbus school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children's storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School's “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held Saturday morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fire and Ice at Honey Run Waterfall Continues the Food For The Hungry Drive Day Fun!

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Park District and the Millwood Church of Christ have teamed up again to bring back Fire and Ice to the Honey Run Waterfall! This special event will be held on Friday, December 9 from 5 pm – 8:30 pm, and will help wrap up the 2022 Food For The Hungry Drive Day. Those wanting to experience the waterfall event must park at the Millwood Church of Christ located at 10900 Millersburg Road (US 62) in Howard. There will be no on-site parking at the waterfall. The Millwood Church of Christ has a very spacious, well-lighted parking lot. In the church parking lot, there will be volunteers at designated sites, accepting monetary and canned/boxed food donations to benefit the Food For The Hungry campaign.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dogs for adoption in Franklin County, Ohio: Beth

Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner. Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

