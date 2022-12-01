ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9&10 News

A New Budding Business in Kalkaska Hopes to Inspire Others

Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.
inspiredbythis.com

We Found the Best Get Away Spot for a Charming Weekend in Michigan

PSA: You need to add Traverse City to your travel bucket list ASAP. This urban, yet laid back city is nestled on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. It truly has something to offer everyone throughout every season of the year. A sprinkle of historic charm gives Traverse City its unforgettable personality, making it a true treasure of the Midwest. An excellent destination to both settle in and unwind, or get out and explore. With that in mind, we rounded up the ultimate guide for your charming weekend in Michigan, so that all you need to do is hop on the next flight out!
Up North Voice

Christmas in the Village schedule of events

ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
northernexpress.com

Grandma’s Baking Inspires Harbor Springs Cafe

Birch Tree Bakery & Cafe brings all the family feels to the table. Nichole Hall of Harbor Springs grins when she thinks about who influenced her love of baking—a love that led to the launch of her own bakery. “My grandma has always inspired me,” Hall, a 2010 Harbor...
UpNorthLive.com

Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan

EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
Up North Voice

‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Playa Bowls in Traverse City

Playa Bowls owner Amy Goldman says the key to the bowls is that “it’s supposed to look kind of wavy like an ocean.”. That’s because the chain’s inspiration was found in the ocean. A couple came back to their New Jersey hometown after surfing all around...
My North.com

Fine Dining Reimagined at Traverse City’s Modern Bird

At Modern Bird, fine dining is reimagined one dollop of ranch butter at a time. Whether you are in search of malted sticky buns, venison loins, a plump loaf of cheese bread or key lime pie, this new restaurant in Traverse City has it all. This article first appeared in...
UpNorthLive.com

Construction begins on 192-apartment workforce housing development

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project to get more workforce housing built in northern Michigan is officially underway. A groundbreaking event took place Wednesday for a development that will eventually provide 192 apartments to Grand Traverse County. The 38-acre site is on the west side of Four Mile...
traverseticker.com

Michigan State Police To Reopen Traverse City Post

Traverse City will once again soon have a full-time Michigan State Police post, with the state’s Fourteenth Street facility set to reopen to the public and have full-time assigned troopers return after more than a decade. The Traverse City MSP post was one of dozens of locations across the...
9&10 News

Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner

Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
UpNorthLive.com

Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
traverseticker.com

Here’s Why Grand Traverse County’s Online Court Records Database Was Down For A Month

Did you know that, every day, the Grand Traverse County Court Records Office processes dozens or even hundreds of searches of local criminal and civil court records? Employers use the database to conduct background checks on new hires. Local nonprofits use it to vet prospective volunteers. Lawyers use it to check on prior cases. Journalists use it as a research tool in their reporting. Some locals might even conduct background searches from time to time as a means of learning more about new neighbors, people they meet through online dating platforms, or other acquaintances.
WNEM

Be on the lookout for scammers, state police warns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A West Branch woman is out $15,000 because of a scam that began with a phone call. A state police investigator told TV5 that the scammer was persistent and intimidating. “We received several phone calls from citizens explaining that they have been the targets of scammers,”...
UpNorthLive.com

Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
9&10 News

Troopers Make 9-Year-Old Girl’s Christmas Wishes Come True

Michigan State Police made one girl’s Christmas very special this year. Summer Lahaie is nine years old and has a terminal illness. For Christmas, she wanted to shop with troopers for Shop with a Hero and get a MacBook. The State Trooper Outreach Program (STOP), and the St. Ignace...

