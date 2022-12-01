Read full article on original website
A New Budding Business in Kalkaska Hopes to Inspire Others
Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.
inspiredbythis.com
We Found the Best Get Away Spot for a Charming Weekend in Michigan
PSA: You need to add Traverse City to your travel bucket list ASAP. This urban, yet laid back city is nestled on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. It truly has something to offer everyone throughout every season of the year. A sprinkle of historic charm gives Traverse City its unforgettable personality, making it a true treasure of the Midwest. An excellent destination to both settle in and unwind, or get out and explore. With that in mind, we rounded up the ultimate guide for your charming weekend in Michigan, so that all you need to do is hop on the next flight out!
New Owners Hosts Grand Opening for Traverse City Golf Performance Center
Is your golf game just not up to par? Well, don’t put away those clubs just yet. A state of the art facility is opening up Saturday. Traverse City Golf Performance Center is holding its grand opening of their indoor practice facility Saturday. They’ll be showing off the high...
Up North Voice
Christmas in the Village schedule of events
ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
northernexpress.com
Grandma’s Baking Inspires Harbor Springs Cafe
Birch Tree Bakery & Cafe brings all the family feels to the table. Nichole Hall of Harbor Springs grins when she thinks about who influenced her love of baking—a love that led to the launch of her own bakery. “My grandma has always inspired me,” Hall, a 2010 Harbor...
UpNorthLive.com
Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan
EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Inside The Kitchen at Playa Bowls in Traverse City
Playa Bowls owner Amy Goldman says the key to the bowls is that “it’s supposed to look kind of wavy like an ocean.”. That’s because the chain’s inspiration was found in the ocean. A couple came back to their New Jersey hometown after surfing all around...
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
My North.com
Fine Dining Reimagined at Traverse City’s Modern Bird
At Modern Bird, fine dining is reimagined one dollop of ranch butter at a time. Whether you are in search of malted sticky buns, venison loins, a plump loaf of cheese bread or key lime pie, this new restaurant in Traverse City has it all. This article first appeared in...
UpNorthLive.com
Construction begins on 192-apartment workforce housing development
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project to get more workforce housing built in northern Michigan is officially underway. A groundbreaking event took place Wednesday for a development that will eventually provide 192 apartments to Grand Traverse County. The 38-acre site is on the west side of Four Mile...
Michigan town featured on Hallmark's live Christmas Cam this holiday season [WATCH]
Harbor Springs, a resort town located on the north shore of the Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan, is being honored by Hallmark as one of the country’s “most festive” places thanks to its scenic snowy views and beautiful holiday displays.
traverseticker.com
Michigan State Police To Reopen Traverse City Post
Traverse City will once again soon have a full-time Michigan State Police post, with the state’s Fourteenth Street facility set to reopen to the public and have full-time assigned troopers return after more than a decade. The Traverse City MSP post was one of dozens of locations across the...
Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner
Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
Northern Michigan town to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – There’s a Northern Michigan town that evokes “the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies” and it’s going to be featured on the Christmas Cam. Harbor Springs’ “showstopping” holiday displays will be available for everyone to view...
UpNorthLive.com
Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
traverseticker.com
Here’s Why Grand Traverse County’s Online Court Records Database Was Down For A Month
Did you know that, every day, the Grand Traverse County Court Records Office processes dozens or even hundreds of searches of local criminal and civil court records? Employers use the database to conduct background checks on new hires. Local nonprofits use it to vet prospective volunteers. Lawyers use it to check on prior cases. Journalists use it as a research tool in their reporting. Some locals might even conduct background searches from time to time as a means of learning more about new neighbors, people they meet through online dating platforms, or other acquaintances.
WNEM
Be on the lookout for scammers, state police warns
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A West Branch woman is out $15,000 because of a scam that began with a phone call. A state police investigator told TV5 that the scammer was persistent and intimidating. “We received several phone calls from citizens explaining that they have been the targets of scammers,”...
UpNorthLive.com
Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
Troopers Make 9-Year-Old Girl’s Christmas Wishes Come True
Michigan State Police made one girl’s Christmas very special this year. Summer Lahaie is nine years old and has a terminal illness. For Christmas, she wanted to shop with troopers for Shop with a Hero and get a MacBook. The State Trooper Outreach Program (STOP), and the St. Ignace...
