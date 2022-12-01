Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
76th annual Salisbury Christmas Parade returns Downtown on Dec. 4th
47ABC – It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit in Salisbury as organizers prepare for the annual Christmas Parade. Today, Jamie Nichols, with the Salisbury Jaycees, and Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms told the Good Morning Delmarva team everything you need to know about the parade.
Ocean City Today
OC’s 39th annual Christmas parade and after party this weekend
The small town with a big parade is back at it as Ocean City prepares for its 39th annual Christmas procession on Saturday, weather permitting. Miller said Thursday that a decision on the parade regarding the weather will be made today at 11 a.m. but that it “doesn’t look promising right now.”
WMDT.com
Ocean City Christmas Parade canceled due to weather forecast
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Due to current weather conditions forecasted for Saturday, the Ocean City Christmas Parade has been canceled. “Ocean City Special Events staff has been working hard to prepare for this holiday tradition and the last thing they wanted to do was cancel,” commented Special Events Director, Frank Miller. “Although we are disappointed, our staff does not want to put the volunteers, participants and the thousands of spectators that line the streets for the parade in hazardous and unsafe conditions.”
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
Cape Gazette
Fondue set to come to Milford
From the creators of EasySpeak in Milford will come a new restaurant experience in the form of Fondue, opening in early 2023 at 39 N. Walnut St. According to owners Zack and Marissa King, the restaurant will focus on gourmet cheeses and chocolates with craft cocktails and desserts. The space will also include a dining room that can be rented out for special occasions.
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
Cape Gazette
Community Unity Dinner to honor Drexel Davison for longtime service
Rehoboth Beach Main Street has proudly introduced Lewis Drexel Davison as its 2022 Citizen of the Year. He and his service to area residents and visitors will be celebrated at this year's Community Unity Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Davison is...
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City urged to bring louder voice to Annapolis
Chamber members, business reps talk legislative priorities. As anti-crime measures and statewide education funding threaten to take over the entire 2022 Maryland legislative agenda, local business and tourism representatives were urged this week to get involved and to help bring some attention to the Eastern Shore. “What happens over there...
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City north end townhouses approved at Sun & Surf
The most northern part of Ocean City, just before Maryland turns into Delaware, was once the home of several commercial businesses. Now, thanks to pyramidal zoning, much of the area is transitioning to residences. And while not everyone is on board, the plans all fall within the parameters of the city’s zoning code.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Dispatch
Ocean Pines Players Kicked Off Season
Members of the Ocean Pines Players recently kicked off their first full season since 2018. The cast of “A Grand Night for Singing” is pictured before their performance on Nov. 18. From left to right is Chrissy Troup, Jim Ulman Deb Blanchard, Donna Pasqualino, and Pat Lehnerd.
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: For Missing Lewes Man
Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Lewes man. Police say 22 year old Bryan Suria-Vasquez was last seen Thursday in the Bethany Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being. Suria-Vasquez is Hispanic,...
