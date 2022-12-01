OCEAN CITY, Md. – Due to current weather conditions forecasted for Saturday, the Ocean City Christmas Parade has been canceled. “Ocean City Special Events staff has been working hard to prepare for this holiday tradition and the last thing they wanted to do was cancel,” commented Special Events Director, Frank Miller. “Although we are disappointed, our staff does not want to put the volunteers, participants and the thousands of spectators that line the streets for the parade in hazardous and unsafe conditions.”

