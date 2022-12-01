ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Milk deliveries to Sanders County schools set to resume

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - We have an update to a story from earlier this week about milk shortages at three Sanders County schools .

Following our MTN investigative report, Trout Creek Superintendent Preston Wenz tells our Kierra Sam that milk will be delivered to the schools starting next week.

Wenz tells MTN News they reached a deal with Meadow Gold to distribute the milk to Trout Creek, Noxon and Thompson Falls. They are expecting their first direct shipment next Wednesday.

The three schools resorted to school personnel driving their personal vehicles to grocery stores — some more than 20 miles away to purchase milk for their students — after their distributor stopped delivering the mile over 18 months ago.

