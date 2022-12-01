Read full article on original website
Related
Tie felt like loss to Giants despite potential benefits: ‘It sucks’
When it was finally over, Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t 100 percent sure that it actually was over. “Looking around, you didn’t realize it was over,” the Giants’ rookie edge-rusher said after the Giants 20-20 overtime tie with Washington on Sunday at MetLife Stadium was indeed over. “Finally, it was like, ‘OK it’s over; everybody can leave now.’ And we walked off.” When Thibodeaux and his teammates got into the home locker room, it was there where the processing would begin about what had just taken place. How did the Giants process 20-20? Were they ticked off about not winning? Angered by the litany of missed opportunities? Were...
Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island to win Maryland 2A state championship
Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island 25-16 to win the Maryland 2A state championship trophy. The game was at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
WHSV
Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood senior Zoli Khalil scored her 1000th career point as Spotswood girls basketball dominated East Rockingham 74-28. Last season, Khalil was named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Khalil earned over 20 offers from top basketball programs around the country.
Comments / 0