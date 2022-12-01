ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tie felt like loss to Giants despite potential benefits: ‘It sucks’

When it was finally over, Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t 100 percent sure that it actually was over. “Looking around, you didn’t realize it was over,” the Giants’ rookie edge-rusher said after the Giants 20-20 overtime tie with Washington on Sunday at MetLife Stadium was indeed over. “Finally, it was like, ‘OK it’s over; everybody can leave now.’ And we walked off.” When Thibodeaux and his teammates got into the home locker room, it was there where the processing would begin about what had just taken place. How did the Giants process 20-20? Were they ticked off about not winning? Angered by the litany of missed opportunities? Were...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHSV

Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood senior Zoli Khalil scored her 1000th career point as Spotswood girls basketball dominated East Rockingham 74-28. Last season, Khalil was named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Khalil earned over 20 offers from top basketball programs around the country.
PENN LAIRD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy