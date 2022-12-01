Appeals court says fired Cleveland police officer should get his job back in death of burglary suspect

Read full article on original website
Akron police search for female suspect in shooting death of 38-year-old man
AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a female suspect in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man last week in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated murder has been issued for Suzanne Thomas, 33, in the fatal shooting of Joseph Hall on Nov. 30. Police say they need the public’s help in finding Thomas.
Woman charged after alleged assault on Summit County deputy
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during an alleged assault Friday. The incident happened when the deputy responded to Coventry Township amid reports of a woman in the roadway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a 21-year-old Cleveland woman...
Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s motel room
MILAN – A 21-year-old man is accused of kicking in the door to his ex-girlfriend’s motel room while she was in the bathroom. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Department, on November 24, the ex-girlfriend came into the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. She told deputies that, earlier that morning, Pharoah Williams, arrived unannounced outside her at the Motel Boutique on U.S. 250. According to the report, she claimed that Williams began banging on her door and yelling at her to let him in. She said that she told him to leave, but he slid a note under the door and continued banging on it, the report states.
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
Deadly shooting in Maple Heights: Man dies, 2 arrested
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person is dead and two are now in custody following an overnight shooting in Maple Heights. Police say it was around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the 18000 block of Raymond Street “regarding two suspicious males in the area knocking on doors.”
Cleveland man arrested after calling 911 without a good reason; TV stolen from car dealership: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Misuse of 911: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Nov. 21 after he called 911 several times for no good reason.
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
Woman argues with boyfriend but denies shooting at his friend’s truck: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 25, police were called to the area of Noble and Rushleigh roads on a report of shots being fired and a white pickup truck driving from the scene. Dispatch informed officers that the truck was heading north on Noble Road toward East Cleveland. An officer spotted...
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
I-Team: Cleveland police commander demoted after investigation, union says
The head of the supervisors union for Cleveland police tells the FOX 8 I-Team that a commander under internal investigation has been demoted.
Man arrested for murder of 16-year-old in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a suspect who was wanted following the murder of a 16-year-old that took place in Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 19-year-old Darrion Malone was located and arrested on Friday morning. Malone was wanted by...
Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
cleveland19.com
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
Man wearing police badge gets in dispute with gas station clerk, flees after ripping hose off pump, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man claiming to be a police officer at a West Side gas station was arrested Thursday after ripping a gas hose from its tank and driving off with it, police say. Arjuna Green, 47, was charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability....
cleveland19.com
Two arrested in Portage County turnpike drug busts
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) unit, while conducting traffic enforcement Friday, reported arresting two people for felony drug trafficking and other charges. Deputies said they stopped two cars for misdemeanor traffic violations, the first of which had a smell of marijuana coming from the...
actionnews5.com
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.
