Appeals court says fired Cleveland police officer should get his job back in death of burglary suspect

MILAN – A 21-year-old man is accused of kicking in the door to his ex-girlfriend’s motel room while she was in the bathroom. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Department, on November 24, the ex-girlfriend came into the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. She told deputies that, earlier that morning, Pharoah Williams, arrived unannounced outside her at the Motel Boutique on U.S. 250. According to the report, she claimed that Williams began banging on her door and yelling at her to let him in. She said that she told him to leave, but he slid a note under the door and continued banging on it, the report states.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO