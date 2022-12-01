ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Riseborough Joins Kate Winslet & Matthias Schoenaerts In HBO’s ‘The Palace’ Limited Series

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Riseborough , who is coming off an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her lead role in To Leslie, has been cast opposite Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts in HBO ’s limited series The Palace , from Successio n duo Will Tracy and Frank Rich and The Queen director Stephen Frears .

The Palace tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

Character details aren’t being revealed, but we hear Riseborough is playing the Palace Manager, the Chancellor’s (Winslet) right-hand woman.

Tracy, a writer and producer on the Brian Cox-fronted HBO drama, will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer. Frears will direct and executive produce. Winslet also executive produces with Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward.

The Palace will include a writing team of Seth Reiss, a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers and former head writer for The Onion, Juli Weiner, who has written on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Jen Spyra, a writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Gary Shteyngart, who has written for The New Yorker and is the author of The Russian Debutante’s Handbook and Sarah DeLappe, who wrote the screenplay for Pete Davidson horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Riseborough can currently be seen as the title character in Michael Morris’ To Leslie , for which she recently earned an Independent Spirit nomination for Best Lead Performance. Upcoming, she stars in Netflix’s film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical out Christmas Day. Riseborough recently wrapped production on Ellen Kuras’ film Lee opposite Kate Winslet, Alexander Skarsgård, and Marion Cotillard, as well as Funny Birds, a comedy-drama film from French directorial duo Hanna Ladoul and Marco La Via. She is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Untitled Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson & Abramson.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this story.

