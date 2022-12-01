Drew Goddard Lands Animated Pilot ‘The Trenches’ At FX

FX is staying in the animated comedy game and has ordered a pilot for a new project from Drew Goddard .

Goddard has created The Trenches , an animated half-hour about a modern family of monster hunters, and will write the pilot episode.

It forms part of the Daredevil creator’s massive overall deal at ABC Signature.

20th Television Animation will produce. Floyd County Productions, which has worked on FXX’s Archer , is providing animation services for the pilot.

Goddard will exec produce alongside Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles.

If it proceeds, The Trenches will join Little Demon at company. The series, which features the voices of Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito,

It is Goddard’s latest pilot order after ABC picked up a pilot for a drama series based on French drama HIP .

Under his ABC Signature pact, Goddard, who previously worked on the network’s hit dramas Alias and Lost before segueing to movies with The Cabin in the Woods, recently boarded Phony , a half-hour project from Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-writer Nick Paley, which landed at Hulu in a competitive situation with a big commitment.

Goddard served as director, producer and writer of the feature film Bad Times at the El Royale and was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for The Martian. In TV, he directed the pilot and served as an executive producer of NBC’s comedy series The Good Place , co-created Marvel’s The Defenders and created Daredevil and was an executive producer on both. Additional credits include Cloverfield and World War Z.

Goddard is represented by UTA and Hansen, Jacobsen.