ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Drew Goddard Lands Animated Pilot ‘The Trenches’ At FX

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eF5q3_0jUEY4Lr00

FX is staying in the animated comedy game and has ordered a pilot for a new project from Drew Goddard .

Goddard has created The Trenches , an animated half-hour about a modern family of monster hunters, and will write the pilot episode.

It forms part of the Daredevil creator’s massive overall deal at ABC Signature.

20th Television Animation will produce. Floyd County Productions, which has worked on FXX’s Archer , is providing animation services for the pilot.

Goddard will exec produce alongside Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles.

If it proceeds, The Trenches will join Little Demon at company. The series, which features the voices of Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito,

It is Goddard’s latest pilot order after ABC picked up a pilot for a drama series based on French drama HIP .

Under his ABC Signature pact, Goddard, who previously worked on the network’s hit dramas Alias and Lost before segueing to movies with The Cabin in the Woods, recently boarded Phony , a half-hour project from Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-writer Nick Paley, which landed at Hulu in a competitive situation with a big commitment.

Goddard served as director, producer and writer of the feature film Bad Times at the El Royale and was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for The Martian. In TV, he directed the pilot and served as an executive producer of NBC’s comedy series The Good Place , co-created Marvel’s The Defenders and created Daredevil and was an executive producer on both. Additional credits include Cloverfield and World War Z.

Goddard is represented by UTA and Hansen, Jacobsen.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Joey Falco Lands ‘Judgement’ Legal Soap Pilot At ABC

ABC has handed out its latest pilot order – a legal soap from former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco. Falco, who also wrote for Sleepy Hollow and Heroes Reborn, is writing and exec producing Judgement. The series plays out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of...
Deadline

Paradigm Signs Margarita Levieva; Actress Boards ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’

EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce and Revenge actress Margarita Levieva has signed with Paradigm in all areas. In addition, we’ve learned she booked a guest star role on Disney+’s upcoming The Acolyte. She continues to be repped by Silver Lining Entertainment. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Levieva joins a cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee...
Deadline

‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Reveals Season 2 Plot Details & Answers Burning Questions After Cancellation

As promised, Mike Flanagan has exposed the secrets of The Midnight Club. Fans were disappointed to hear that the series had been cancelled at Netflix after one season on Thursday, following the announcement that executive producers Flanagan and Trevor Macy had inked a deal with Amazon Studios. Season 1 left many questions unanswered, but Flanagan said previously that he would reveal the answers online if the show didn’t return for another installment. On Friday, he delivered. “I’m very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of The Midnight Club,” he wrote at the top of the post....
Deadline

To Walk Or Watch: Our Critic Sticks With ‘Emancipation’

It was fascinating to see my good colleague Valerie Complex describe, in her review of the Antoine Fuqua/Will Smith slavery drama Emancipation, having almost walked out of the film, not because it was unworthy, but because she found the depiction of Black suffering and death almost too much to watch. In the end, Complex stuck with it. But her review ended with perhaps the most moving plea I’ve ever seen from a critic. “There has to be another way to tell these stories,” she wrote. “There has to be another way.” Wow. Sometimes, if you take movies seriously enough, you actually have to...
Deadline

Amazon Studios Lands Another Big Package With Action Comedy ‘Moxie’ Starring Keke Palmer With ‘Hawkeye’s Bert Directing

EXCLUSIVE: After landing the hot package Red Shirt earlier in the week, Amazon Studios has added another high-profile property to its slate, as sources tell Deadline the studio has landed the action comedy Moxie starring Keke Palmer. Deadline broke the news that the package was out to buyers before the Thanksgiving Holiday and Amazon moved fast to land the rights to the pic featuring one of the bigger stars of 2022. Hawkeye director Bert is on board to direct with Heather Quinn penning the script. Palmer, Peter Lawson and Kate Churchill are producing. Sharon Palmer is exec producing. The film is about a...
Deadline

Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted above. Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot. “It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by...
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Deadline

Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East

As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
Deadline

Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Stings Herschel Walker With His Own Words As He Faces Georgia Senate Runoff

The Saturday Night Live cold open used Herschel Walker’s own slip ups and bizarre words against him to skewer his Senate bid, as the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia faces off against Democrat Raphael Warnock. In real life, Walker’s post-Election Day runoff has been marked by his comments about vampires and werewolves, as well as a slip-up that was a bit Freudian given the allegations and revelations that have emerged since the football star entered the political arena. In the skit, Walker (Kenan Thompson) is visiting the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson), as he and other colleagues...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’: Weekend Update’s Colin Jost Cracks Jokes About Kanye West’s Controversial Week In News

Kanye West has been making headlines all week following his continued antisemitic statements and Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” covered it all. Colin Jost started off the segment by talking about West’s appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jone’s internet show where he spewed off more hate and his love for Hitler. “It didn’t go great,” Jost said, putting it lightly. Jost then made reference to West saying, “I like Hitler” and joked that, that “was the same password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago” for his visit with Donald Trump. “At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as...
Deadline

Adam Sandler Learned Quickly That Not Everyone Loves His Films

Adam Sandler has learned how to deal with haters. During a recent conversation on his Netflix show Hustle, Sandler touched on the reviews for Billy Madison, the first film he cowrote with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. “When I was 17 and I got into this, I didn’t think about critics … I didn’t even realize that stuff was coming. I just thought you made movies, people go see it,” Sandler said. “When Billy Madison came out, me and my friend who wrote it, we were just like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re going to write about this in New York!’ We grew up reading the papers, we...
Deadline

Finding The Slave Ship At Center Of ‘Descendant’ Became An Unexpected “Emotional Artifact”, Director Says – Contenders Documentary

Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has established an enviable track record with Oscar voters, earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination last year with Crip Camp, and a win in 2020 for American Factory. It’s back in the Oscar race this year with Descendant, a Netflix documentary directed by Margaret Brown.  The award-winning film centers on the descendants of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have entered the U.S., which sailed into Mobile Bay, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage “The Obamas’ and the Netflix platform is just crucial because…...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

Holly Robinson Peete Pays Tribute To Late ‘Sesame Street’ Star Bob McGrath With Touching Throwback Video

Bob McGrath of Sesame Street died at the age of 90 and Holly Robinson Peete took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. The actor shared a video of when she was a kid on the set of the children’s show sharing the set with McGrath. “This news has me wrecked!” Peete wrote on Instagram. “I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when my father and him starred together on #SesameStreet. He was the guy you saw on TV. The nicest, sweetest, kindest man.” Peete continued, “The first time my brother and I got to be on Sesame Street...
Deadline

Andrew Dominik Addresses Backlash Against Marilyn Monroe Picture ‘Blonde’ – Red Sea Film Festival

Andrew Dominik shared his thoughts on the unexpected backlash against his Marylin Monroe drama Blonde during an In-Conversation event at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Sunday. The feature, starring Ana de Armas as the tragic, iconic actress, divided critics when it world premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and then received an avalanche of criticism when it dropped on Netflix on September 28. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage He admitted he had been taken aback by the response at first. “I was expecting critical success, and then that no one would see...
Deadline

‘Mars One’ Director Gabriel Martins On Portraying The “Tragedy And Comedy” Of Brazil Amid Complex Family Relationships – Contenders International

Brazilian drama Mars One follows the Martins family, optimistic dreamers who are quietly leading their lives on the margins of a major Brazilian city following the disappointing election of a far-right extremist president. They are a lower middle-class Black family who feels the strain of its new reality as the political dust settles. Tercia (Rejane Faria), the mother, finds her world turned upside down after an unexpected prank where a man threatens to blow himself up in a café, leaves her wondering if she’s cursed. Her husband, Wellington (Carlos Francisco), puts all of his hopes into the soccer career of their...
Deadline

James McAvoy Reveals Why He Didn’t Campaign To Land Oscar For ‘Atonement’: “I Felt Cheap”

James McAvoy is opening up about his refusal to campaign to win an Oscar which led to him not scoring a nod for his work on Atonement (2007). In an interview with British GQ, McAvoy said that he saw first-hand what it took for Forest Whitaker to land his leading actor Oscar for his work on The Last King of Scotland, a film both actors starred in. McAvoy was seemingly not overjoyed with the way actors have to cozy up to members of the Academy to get a nod or a vote to win. “[With the Last King of Scotland campaign], it...
Deadline

Documentary’s Leading Figures Pay Tribute To Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Who Lost Battle With Cancer

The documentary community is mourning one of its most treasured artists, filmmaker Julia Reichert. The Oscar-winning American Factory director died Thursday night at her home in Yellow Springs, Ohio of a form of cancer affecting the bladder and other organs. She was 76. “I love this special woman… We can see her sweetness, joy, passion and love in every frame,” filmmaker Ondi Timoner wrote on Facebook. “You were a gift to us all, an inspiration for all the best parts of being human, and you uplifted everyone you touched with your work. I feel so lucky to have known you all...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Deadline

Deadline

145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy