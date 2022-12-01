MADISON, Wis. — Gas prices continue to fall across Wisconsin and the United States, with some gas stations in the Madison area lowering prices to below $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Badger State is $3.067 as of Friday, down an average of nearly two cents in the past day and nearly 60 cents from a month ago. Diesel prices are down to an average of $4.707 per gallon in Wisconsin, a drop of nearly 38 cents from a month ago.

2 DAYS AGO