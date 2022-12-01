ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
FARMINGTON, CT
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bee-news.com

Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II

Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge

Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ABC6.com

One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT

STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
WATERTOWN, CT
WPRI 12 News

RI woman dies following crash in CT

STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington.  Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway.  Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.  Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was […]
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford

WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. We're showing off holiday lights displays from around the state! We stopped by a home in Stafford Springs that goes all out for a good cause. Updated: 2...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Middletown police officer dies after battling cancer

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced on Facebook that officer Matt Silvestrini officers passed away Saturday evening after a long battle with brain cancer. "Officer Silvestrini passed away peacefully last evening at home surrounded by his family. As most of you know, he fought a long battle...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Mary Wade Home’s Oldest (Building) To Become Young Again

A Fair Haven-anchoring nursing home has embarked on an estimated $10 million capital campaign to refurbish its venerable, historic 19th-century Boardman Residence with central air conditioning, fewer shared bathrooms, and a host of other repairs. Mary Wade Home CEO David Hunter detailed those major facility upgrade plans Thursday night during...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy