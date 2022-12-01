Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge
Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
Fellow Sneakerheads: Snipes is Coming to Waterbury
I bought a pair of Nike Air Jordan 2 sneakers in 1986, I think I paid just over $100 for them and they were worth every penny. If I want a pair of those now, where could I buy them? Have you heard of a store named Snipes? One is just about to open in Waterbury.
ABC6.com
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
RI woman dies following crash in CT
STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington. Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was […]
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia attends Cheshire’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was a guest speaker at the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon on Dec. 2. They had a wonderful afternoon at 122 Elm Street Tavern to celebrate Business Woman of the Year Linda DeSilva from Main Street Caffe.
1 killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford
WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. We're showing off holiday lights displays from around the state! We stopped by a home in Stafford Springs that goes all out for a good cause. Updated: 2...
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
Middletown police officer dies after battling cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced on Facebook that officer Matt Silvestrini officers passed away Saturday evening after a long battle with brain cancer. "Officer Silvestrini passed away peacefully last evening at home surrounded by his family. As most of you know, he fought a long battle...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
Mary Wade Home’s Oldest (Building) To Become Young Again
A Fair Haven-anchoring nursing home has embarked on an estimated $10 million capital campaign to refurbish its venerable, historic 19th-century Boardman Residence with central air conditioning, fewer shared bathrooms, and a host of other repairs. Mary Wade Home CEO David Hunter detailed those major facility upgrade plans Thursday night during...
Comments / 0