Top Speed
Drag Race: First-Gen Suzuki Hayabusa Smokes A Kawasaki Ninja H2
The first-gen Suzuki Hayabusa was a game-changer for the motorcycle world. It breached the 300kmph mark and kick-started the upward trend for gut-wrenching top speeds. Fast forward 16 years and Kawasaki shook up the world with the road-legal but supercharged Ninja H2 promising unmatched straight-line speed. In the right mind, comparing these two wouldn’t be ideal, but drag racing is a crazy sport with such abnormal races being a common sight. So here’s a drag race between a first-gen Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja H2 that has shocking results.
Top Speed
2023 Suzuki GSX-8S: Performance, Price, And Photos
Suzuki subjected its venerable Gixxess model to a ground-up rebuild ahead of MY23 along with a new naming convention to carry the line forward. Enter the GSX-8S naked streetfighter. A new, twin-cylinder engine powers the new “8S” while the suspension and ride-control electronics clearly come off the top shelf to modernize your riding experience. All of this comes shot in three new colorways that set the new 8S apart from its forebears.
RideApart
Arai Presents Its New RX-7X Nicky Hayden Replica
Arai releases its brand-new Nicky Hayden replica model, the RX-7X HAYDEN RESET. Aside from the graphic, the RX-7X that bears Hayden’s permanently-retired number is on full display with a red, white, and black livery. I won’t beat around the bush and get straight to it. Yes, that is the...
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
RideApart
Gachaco Opens Swappable Battery Stations At Two Honda Locations In Japan
Remember Gachaco? Back in April, 2022, Japan’s big four motorcycle OEMs formed this company in partnership with Japanese petroleum company Eneos, expressly for advancing all aspects of standardized swappable battery adoption. From the batteries themselves to the infrastructure needed to support them, that’s what Gachaco is all about.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
RideApart
Scorpion Sends Exo-Combat II Jet Helmet Into Battle
Scorpion’s "Street Fight" helmet range lays the attitude on thick. Integrating motocross influences within aggressive road-oriented designs, the lineup caters to bold personalities. The Exo-Combat upheld that tone when Scorpion debuted the platform. Six years later, the Exo-Combat II takes that brutish attitude to the next level. Scorpion continues...
Carscoops
Toyota Launches Lotteries To Decide Who Gets GR Corolla RZ And Two-Seat Morizo Edition In Japan
Toyota’s GR Corolla is such hot property right now that anyone lucky enough to get themselves on the first wave of orders is going to feel like they’ve won the lottery. And if those owners are in Japan, they really will have won a lottery. Back in June...
Top Speed
The New 790 Adventure Is KTM's Official Collaboration With China
KTM’s been on a roll off-late. It recently breathed new life into the 790 Duke and now, it has updated the 790 Adventure for 2023. The ADV features notable changes for next year inspired by the company’s dominant Dakar Rally history. More importantly, it marks KTM’s official collaboration with China, hinting at its future Chinese-made motorcycles.
RideApart
This Fiat 500 Opened Wide For A Hayabusa Engine Transplant
What do you get when you have a Fiat 500 in need of an engine, and a spare Hayabusa engine lying around? Well, the result is a lot of screaming and tons of loud noises. Petrol Ped featured two Fiat 500s on their channel with part one dedicated to a Hayabusa-engined Fiat 500, and the second one with a Subaru-engined build of the same model.
