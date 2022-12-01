Read full article on original website
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative prosecutor is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions, arguing that it lacks legal merit and that there is no weight to assertions that it is unenforceable because of its age.Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski filed a motion late Wednesday to dismiss the case. His fellow defendants, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, filed briefs preserving their rights to seek a dismissal as the case progresses. All three argued that the lawsuit seeks to improperly restrict...
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
Opinion | Ron Johnson's willing to put marriage rights at risk
Theodore Roosevelt wrote 110 years ago that Wisconsin had “become literally a laboratory for wise experimental legislation aiming to secure the social and political betterment of the people as a whole.”. No state was ever been accorded a greater compliment than that one. With praise, however, comes responsibility. Wisconsin...
Milwaukee election official charged with fraud in court
The former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director charged with fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots just days before last month’s election posted a $2,500 signature bond in her initial court appearance Friday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Kimberly Zapata was represented by an attorney from the Thomas More Society, a conservative law firm that helped former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election. Zapata has been out of custody since charges were filed against her early last month. She is charged with misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Jennifer Carnahan sues state GOP for allegedly violating separation agreement
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota Republican Party chairperson Jennifer Carnahan is suing the state's GOP, alleging that members violated terms of a separation agreement.Carnahan resigned in August of 2021 amid claims of her close ties to Anton Lazzaro, a donor who was accused of sex trafficking minors, and allegations about a toxic work environment. Party officers approved $38,000 of severance pay for her, and she stepped down from a post she had held since 2017. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, says she entered into a separation agreement on Aug. 19, 2021, which prevented Minnesota GOP employees and board members from disparaging her "in...
New Marquette Poll Shows Johnson leading Barnes; Evers & Michels Neck & Neck
A recent Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin revealed Sen. Ron Johnson leading in the U.S. Senate race over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and a toss-up in the governor’s race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels. In last month’s poll, the Senate race was a...
Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency’s policy board on Dec. 14...
Tony Evers outperformed Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers outperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county in the 2022 midterm elections, according to an analysis of election results by the NBC News Political Unit. Overall, Evers received more than 48,000 votes than Barnes did, with Evers defeating Republican Tim Michels in the...
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
Hudson, Wis. (AP) — A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads. Out front, past a pair of century-old cottonwoods, the neighbors’ cornfields reach into the distance. John Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and...
State Debate: Data wonk says flat income tax benefits wealthy; Eau Claire paper warns of EMS crisis
Should Wisconsin adopt a flat income tax?, asks Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson. He explores the data behind the sales, income and property taxes in Wisconsin and concludes that a flat income tax will save the wealthy the most. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram is concerned that rural EMS services...
12-3-22 wounded officers sue sig sauer
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states including Wisconsin saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol. It’s the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New Hampshire federal court. It says there have been more than 100 incidents of the P320 pistol unintentionally discharging when the user believed they did not pull the trigger. In many cases described, the gun discharged while still in the user’s holster, seriously injuring them. Sig Sauer says the gun is designed to fire when the trigger is pulled, and includes internal safeties that prevent the firearm from discharging.
Why did the U.S. abandon ‘largest and most expensive federally funded experiment in education’ in 1977?
RACINE — Elvira Bumpus knew it was working when teachers complimented her former students. In the 1960s and ‘70s, Bumpus taught a new type of instruction. When her students moved to a different school for fourth grade, she heard how prepared they were. “Those are the smartest kids...
Columbia Co. business owner sentenced to year in prison for not paying tax withholdings to IRS
MADISON, Wis. — The owner of a Columbia County business was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison after pleading guilty to not paying employee tax withholdings to the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, was also ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution, which the justice department said she...
Did Donald Trump forego campaigning in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels because he felt Michels was going to win?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
Michels: Trump assured him no campaign visit needed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Losing Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump told him five days before the election that he didn’t need to visit the state because Michels was going to win. Trump held a rally for Michels the weekend before...
Timothy Olson charged; kidnapping, burglary, resisting an officer
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Timothy Olson, a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee and arrested by Franklin police is now charged with multiple crimes. They include the following criminal counts:. Kidnapping. Misappropriate ID info-obtain money. Resisting or obstructing an officer (misdemeanor) Burglary-felony (two counts) Olson is scheduled...
