Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
cbs17
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man who crashed his car into a bicyclist then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
cbs17
Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
cbs17
1 dead, 2 injured in daytime shootings in Durham; duo found shot in a car, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said. The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said. When police arrived, they found...
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after Orange County I-85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
WRAL
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
cbs17
Moore County power restoration could take days after gunfire damage, curfew declared, officials say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County and Duke Energy officials said in a news conference on Sunday afternoon that restoring power could take days. On Saturday, about 38,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after 7 p.m. when a power outage occurred due to intentional vandalism from gunfire directed at electrical substations, officials said.
2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Whitsett home: sheriff’s office
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
cbs17
SC rescue vehicle stolen from ‘slime ball’ recovered in Nash County, authorities say
DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Rocky Mount at a gas station along N.C. 43, someone phoned in a report of a suspicious person behind the wheel of a rescue vehicle on Monday. On arrival at the Circle K in Dortches, deputies saw a man who was working...
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
cbs17
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
cbs17
‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
WXII 12
Alamance County: Argument over money causes son to assault father, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his father. According to deputies, on Nov. 29, around 1 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of an assault taking place on the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road, near Dakota Drive, in Graham. Click the...
cbs17
Nearly 40,000 in the dark as massive power outage hits Moore County; gunfire targeted substations, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night and Sunday after a power outage from vandalism in Moore County, officials said. The outage began sometime after 7 p.m. Saturday and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting, carjacking in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
82-year-old worker assaulted at Home Depot in Hillsborough dies
An 82-year-old worker at a Hillsborough Home Depot has died after he was assaulted during a robbery in October.
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
cbs17
Home Depot worker dies from injuries in Hillsborough shoplifting, police say; suspect still on the run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly man who was injured in a Hillsborough shoplifting in October has died from injuries he suffered in the incident, according to police. The larceny — in which the suspect is still on the run — happened when a thief was exiting the Home Depot on October 18, Hillsborough police said.
wcti12.com
Pitt County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for 17-year-old Hailey Rypkema. They believe Rypkema may be in the company of 55-year-old James Holloman from Greene County. Anyone with information on Rypkema's location is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
