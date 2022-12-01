ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Moore County power restoration could take days after gunfire damage, curfew declared, officials say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County and Duke Energy officials said in a news conference on Sunday afternoon that restoring power could take days. On Saturday, about 38,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after 7 p.m. when a power outage occurred due to intentional vandalism from gunfire directed at electrical substations, officials said.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
GOLDSBORO, NC
1 taken to hospital after shooting, carjacking in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Pitt County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for 17-year-old Hailey Rypkema. They believe Rypkema may be in the company of 55-year-old James Holloman from Greene County. Anyone with information on Rypkema's location is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
PITT COUNTY, NC

