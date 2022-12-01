Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Tomah Saturday evening. The Tomah Fire Department said the fire happened at 5:29 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East Council Street in Tomah. According to a release, seven people were evacuated from the two-story home.
fox47.com
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The...
nbc15.com
Man found dead in frost-covered minivan after Sauk Co. wreck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Reedsburg man was found dead Thursday morning inside of a minivan covered in frost that had crashed into a field, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated. Sauk County dispatchers received a report around 7:10 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash near Van Hoosen Road and...
Elderly man found dead in frost-covered car following single-vehicle crash
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a 73-year-old man from Reedsburg was found dead Thursday morning inside a frost-covered minivan that had crashed sometime overnight.
wwisradio.com
Van in Cornfield Found; Driver Deceased
(Fairfield, WI) — The sheriff in Sauk County isn’t sure how long an elderly man was inside his wrecked minivan in a corn field. Deputies found the van about 100 yards off the road near Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane in the township of Fairfield. The 73-year-old man inside was dead. The sheriff says the van was covered in frost, which means the wreck sat in the field for a while before deputies discovered it. The investigation into the wreck remains on-going.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Platteville man arrested for OWI on way to work
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A report about a driver having trouble parking his car in a Spring Green driveway overnight led to the man’s arrest on what would be his fourth OWI, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. When the Platteville man left the house, he was...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Madison woman found safe
Madison Police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman Saturday night.
nbc15.com
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
Police: Man shot while driving in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot in his car early Saturday morning.Officials say that around 5 a.m., the man was driving near 3rd Street and Lowry Avenue North. The man said he heard a gunshot and then felt pain, but didn't see who may have fired the shot.He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Crews battle fire at south Minneapolis apartment building
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.The four-story apartment, located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South, was vacant and boarded up, according to fire officials. City records indicate the building had been condemned as of Oct. 13.The building's owner is listed as C. David George, according to a city website. George also owns a condemned structure at 200 Oak Grove Street in Minneapolis, which caught fire after being boarded. The Minneapolis Fire Department says at least one person was inside the building when it caught fire Saturday and wrote in a...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Spray-painted house in Janesville, Wisconsin highlights affordable housing crisis
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The...
MyStateline.com
A very cold and breezy Saturday
Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
Comments / 0