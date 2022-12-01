VIDEO | 10 defendants charged in Fond du Lac County for $1 million methamphetamine ring | By Fond du Lac County Sheriff

Firefighters responded to a small fire at N9745 Schoenberg Road in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Calumet early Friday morning. A woman called the County’s Communication Center at 3:41 am saying her smoke alarms were going off and her house was filling with smoke. She sought shelter in her vehicle because temperatures outside were below freezing. Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a small fire outside the home. They began extinguishing the visible flames with a fire extinguisher. When fire departments arrived at the scene they completed putting out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights. The fire caused minor damage to the residence. Responding fire Departments were from the Town of Calumet, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Fond du Lac, Chilton, New Holstein, Stockbridge and St. Anna.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO