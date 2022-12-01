ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

VIDEO | 10 defendants charged in Fond du Lac County for $1 million methamphetamine ring | By Fond du Lac County Sheriff

By Judy Steffes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS 58

10 charged in $1M Fond du Lac County meth ring, 3 wanted

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Law enforcement officials announced methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 people Thursday, Dec. 1, following an investigation that began in early 2022. District Attorney Toney said the allegations involve distribution of over 100 pounds of meth in 2022, with a street value...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-2-22 house fire-fdl county

Nobody was injured in a fire that caused minor damage to a home in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after 3:30am Friday firefighters were called to a residence on Schoenberg Road in the town of Calumet for a report the house was filling with smoke. Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene and extinguished the fire on the exterior of the house with fire extinguishers from their squad cars. The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45pm on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates

Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Machine catches fire at Appleton manufacturing facility, under investigation

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility is under investigation after a machine caught fire on Saturday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the manufacturing facility located in the 1600 block of West Spencer Street around 7 a.m. on December 3.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues

The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
MANITOWOC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

12/2/22 Small Fire Reported in the Town of Calumet

Firefighters responded to a small fire at N9745 Schoenberg Road in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Calumet early Friday morning. A woman called the County’s Communication Center at 3:41 am saying her smoke alarms were going off and her house was filling with smoke. She sought shelter in her vehicle because temperatures outside were below freezing. Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a small fire outside the home. They began extinguishing the visible flames with a fire extinguisher. When fire departments arrived at the scene they completed putting out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights. The fire caused minor damage to the residence. Responding fire Departments were from the Town of Calumet, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Fond du Lac, Chilton, New Holstein, Stockbridge and St. Anna.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
GLENDALE, WI

