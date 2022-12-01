VIDEO | 10 defendants charged in Fond du Lac County for $1 million methamphetamine ring | By Fond du Lac County Sheriff

Read full article on original website
Fond du Lac Co. deputies seize 900+ ecstasy pills during I-41 traffic stop, 3 suspects in custody
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 deputy patrolling I-41 in Fond du Lac County found over 900 MDMA pills, meth, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday that resulted in three arrests. In a Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office,...
10 charged in $1M Fond du Lac County meth ring, 3 wanted
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Law enforcement officials announced methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 people Thursday, Dec. 1, following an investigation that began in early 2022. District Attorney Toney said the allegations involve distribution of over 100 pounds of meth in 2022, with a street value...
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
12-2-22 house fire-fdl county
Nobody was injured in a fire that caused minor damage to a home in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after 3:30am Friday firefighters were called to a residence on Schoenberg Road in the town of Calumet for a report the house was filling with smoke. Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene and extinguished the fire on the exterior of the house with fire extinguishers from their squad cars. The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights.
Woman out on bond faces new drug charges following search of Wrightstown home
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than two weeks after a Wrightstown woman was arrested after a ‘significant’ amount of drugs was found at her home, she was arrested again while out on bond. In a Facebook post by the Wrightstown Police Department, officers state that they were...
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
TOWN OF LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying an Amazon delivery driver. The sheriff’s office is looking to identify the person in the above photo regarding an incident that occurred in the Town of Lodi. Anyone with information about the driver should...
Quick response from Fond du Lac Co. deputy extinguishes house fire, likely caused by damaged extension cord
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from a Fond du Lac County deputy saved a house from sustaining significant damage from a fire likely caused by a damaged extension cord. In a video post shared on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy...
One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45pm on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates
Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
Machine catches fire at Appleton manufacturing facility, under investigation
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility is under investigation after a machine caught fire on Saturday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the manufacturing facility located in the 1600 block of West Spencer Street around 7 a.m. on December 3.
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
Kaukauna Homicide Suspect Claims She Was A Human Trafficking Victim
One of the two people charged in a Kaukauna homicide says she shouldn’t be held responsible. Tanya Stammer is telling the court that she was a coerced victim of human trafficking, and thus should not be found guilty for her role in the death of Brian Porsche last year.
12/2/22 Small Fire Reported in the Town of Calumet
Firefighters responded to a small fire at N9745 Schoenberg Road in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Calumet early Friday morning. A woman called the County’s Communication Center at 3:41 am saying her smoke alarms were going off and her house was filling with smoke. She sought shelter in her vehicle because temperatures outside were below freezing. Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a small fire outside the home. They began extinguishing the visible flames with a fire extinguisher. When fire departments arrived at the scene they completed putting out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights. The fire caused minor damage to the residence. Responding fire Departments were from the Town of Calumet, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Fond du Lac, Chilton, New Holstein, Stockbridge and St. Anna.
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
