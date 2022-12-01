Read full article on original website
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Visit Bryson City, NC for the Holidays
Are you searching for a family-friendly place to have a small getaway this winter? Have you ever been to Bryson City, NC? Most known for the Polar Express, there is so much more than just the train ride to do and explore in this friendly mountain town. They’ve got a drive-thru light show, outdoor ice skating, delicious food, and much more!
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
WLOS.com
Passion for restoring retro audio more than just a hobby for town commissioner
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Most of us today listen to music delivered on a digital device. But there is growing interest in the older, analog systems. A public servant in Sylva is passionate about servicing retro audio. David Nestler is tuned in to things with some age to them....
visitncsmokies.com
Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley
With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
This Is North Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this fun twist in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Silver Alert issued for missing Asheville man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a missing elderly man in Asheville. Police said 70-year-old Wilburn Kilpatrick was last seen walking from a location in the 200 block of Westwood Place toward the Ingles on Haywood Road. Kilpatrick is described as being 5...
nctripping.com
20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia
The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
Missing 12-year-old found in Greenville
UPDATE: Police said he was found on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
WYFF4.com
Company expansion creates more than 150 new jobs in South Carolina
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A cabinetry company is expanding in Greenville County, South Carolina, and creating more than 150 new jobs. Essential Cabinetry Group's $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs. “The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our...
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
WLOS.com
Effort underway to bring adult day center back to Transylvania County after closure
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After the closure of Transylvania County's only adult day center earlier this year, folks in the community are stepping up to bring the service back to Brevard, as families are resorting to driving to another county for the resource. On Jan. 31, Mountain Care...
FOX Carolina
Woman dies weeks after being hit crossing Asheville road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman weeks after she was injured. On Nov. 11, police said Stacie Ramsey was struck by a van crossing the roadway near the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek Road. She was transported to Mission Hospital where she passed away on Dec. 1.
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
