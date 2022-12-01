1st storm system brings rain to Modesto. A 2nd is likely to dampen Saturday festivities

The first of two storms brought rain to Stanislaus County on Thursday, and the second could make for wet conditions at holiday parades and other events set for Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecasts more than a quarter inch of rain, plus heavy snow in the Sierra, before the first system clears out Thursday night.

A break in the stormy activity is anticipated Friday, and then a second storm will move in Saturday, from the south, and spread across the region.

Courtney Carpenter, warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said in a recording that the bulk of the second storm is expected Saturday afternoon to Sunday.

Carpenter said she expects mostly minor impacts from the rain Saturday. Modesto is expected to get a half inch of rain from Saturday to Sunday, while Sonora Pass could receive up to 3 feet of snow.

Chris Murphy, a volunteer organizer, said there are no changes planned for Modesto’s traditional holiday events. “The parade is on rain or shine,” Murphy said.

He suggested people dress for some wet weather or bring umbrellas.

Rockin Holiday ornament is wet from the rain on 10th Street in downtown Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Modesto’s “Celebration of Lights” parade begins at 5:30 p.m. downtown and is followed by the Rockin’ Holiday tree lighting and related activities.

Other area communities including Ceres, Oakdale and Patterson also have Christmas events Saturday.

The Ceres Christmas Parade begins at 7:15 p.m. at Smyrna Park and runs through the Christmas Tree Lane neighborhood.

Oakdale’s parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Oak Avenue and Poplar Street before ending at E and Second streets.

And A Magical Christmas in Patterson starts with a candy cane hunt from 10 am.-1 p.m. at Thompson Chevrolet, 701 S. Second St. A holiday boutique will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Patterson Fire Station No. 1, 344 W. Las Palmas Ave. There will be a lighting of trees at the downtown Plaza Circle at 5:45 p.m. , with an electrical light parade at 6 p.m. running through downtown.

After Thursday’s storm, people could see some dense fog and frost before 7 a.m. in the Central Valley Friday morning, the Weather Service said

Saturday’s forecast for Modesto calls for showers mostly after 10 am. The 80% chance of precipitation during the day Saturday increases to 90% Saturday night, according to the Weather Service.

People walk down 10 Street on a rainy day in downtown Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Decorated cars parade down J Street during the 2017 Celebration of Lights Parade in Modesto. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

About a half inch of rain was recorded in Modesto by 4 p.m. Thursday. It raised the rainfall season total to 1.44 inches.