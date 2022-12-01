ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The dollar and its impact on silver

The traders break down the impact of the dollar on silver. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
Activision acquisition would be good for Microsoft and the overall stock market

's (MSFT) nearly $69 billion cash offer to buy video game giant. (ATVI) has been under tremendous scrutiny since it was first announced back in January. But at least one Wall Street research firm says it's highly likely that the deal will be completed in the near future. We tend to agree.
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022: Cramer considers bringing this stock back into the portfolio

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down November's stronger-than-expected jobs report and what it means for the Federal Reserve's next move. Jim shares which sector he is researching for any potential buys, and also sheds light on a stock he may be adding to the portfolio after exiting the position last month.
Jim Cramer says these 3 apparel stocks benefit from return to office

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of clothing stocks that he believes will see upside as workers continue returning to the office. “After the huge run in the apparel stocks, I recommend ringing the register on the lower quality ones, so that you can swap into something better,” he said.
The Final Call: TSLA & NFLX

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Sell EVs In Japan By Early 2023

After announcing its Mexico foray, Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co.‘s BYDDF Japanese division said it would start selling its first battery electric vehicles in the country early next year. What Happened: China's BYD said it would roll out an electric sports utility vehicle, ATTO 3, in Japan starting Jan. 31...
Stock futures slip slightly as traders look ahead to more economic data

U.S. stock futures are slightly lower on Monday morning as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 34 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
Indonesia's GoTo has lost almost 70% of its valuation since its April IPO

Indonesia's GoTo Group has lost almost 70% of its initial valuation of $28 billion since its Jakarta debut in April. Last week was GoTo's roughest as early backers passed on a secondary share offering ahead of the stock's lock-up expiration. In October, GoTo had said it was working with pre-IPO...
Expect more choppiness ahead after a week of mixed market signals

All the major stock averages closed higher for the week thanks to a Friday afternoon rally that pulled the Dow Jones back into positive territory. Driving the action were several key economic reports, including the November ADP employment and nonfarm payrolls reports and the October personal spending report. Most important, perhaps, was commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at The Brookings Institute, where he indicated that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as soon as December — though he expects policy to remain restrictive for some time; the Fed "will stay the course until the job is done," he said.
Hong Kong stocks jump 4% as China relaxes some virus rules

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Monday as China relaxed virus testing rules in some cities, signaling more easing may come in the nation, which has been under strict Covid-related restrictions for more than two years. Oil prices rose 2% before paring gains to trade around 0.5% higher as...
Final Trades: IBB, META, TSM & LVS

The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Chevron CEO Mike Wirth

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss his expectations for oil demand as the European Union prepares more Russian oil sanctions and OPEC+ considers a production cut. Wirth also discusses ESG investing and the need to transition to renewable energy sources, as well as the company's operations in Venezuela. "Affordable, reliable energy is essential and environmental protection is essential because the world wants to see a sustainable planet," Wirth tells CNBC.
CCTV Script 01/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 1, 2022. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead and could start in December. The market interprets this as more dovish comments. So we also saw overnight, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose across the board. Wall Street applauded the remarks. The three major US stock indexes rose collectively.
Dollar soft as China reopening hopes boost risk sentiment

The dollar struggled to gain a foothold on Monday and was languishing at five-month lows as traders looked past stronger than anticipated U.S. jobs data, while growing hopes of China reopening boosted risk sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro,...

