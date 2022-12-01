Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The dollar and its impact on silver
The traders break down the impact of the dollar on silver. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
Activision acquisition would be good for Microsoft and the overall stock market
's (MSFT) nearly $69 billion cash offer to buy video game giant. (ATVI) has been under tremendous scrutiny since it was first announced back in January. But at least one Wall Street research firm says it's highly likely that the deal will be completed in the near future. We tend to agree.
CNBC
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022: Cramer considers bringing this stock back into the portfolio
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down November's stronger-than-expected jobs report and what it means for the Federal Reserve's next move. Jim shares which sector he is researching for any potential buys, and also sheds light on a stock he may be adding to the portfolio after exiting the position last month.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Marvell Technology, Horizon Therapeutics, DoorDash and more
(HZNP) – The drug maker's shares added 3.2% in premarket action after. (SNY) said that if it decided to make an offer for Horizon, it would be an all-cash offer. Horizon shares had soared 27.3% Wednesday on news that it was in talks with several potential takeover partners. (DASH)...
CNBC
Cramer talks about some hot industrial stocks, and how we're playing Wall Street's pivot from tech
The market is so possessed by tech that it can't see the forest through the industrials. If the discourse isn't about the slowdown in the cloud, it's about who is pulling out of the now-private Twitter, or how disappointing it is that co-CEO Bret Taylor left. ' (META) Mark Zuckerberg...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 3 apparel stocks benefit from return to office
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of clothing stocks that he believes will see upside as workers continue returning to the office. “After the huge run in the apparel stocks, I recommend ringing the register on the lower quality ones, so that you can swap into something better,” he said.
CNBC
The Final Call: TSLA & NFLX
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK
Fuel cell technology involves hydrogen from a tank mixing with oxygen, which in turn produces electricity. Toyota says a fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup will be developed at a plant in England. "Once successful performance results have been secured, the intention is to prepare the vehicle for small...
CNBC
KWEB shares climb higher as there seems to be a bet on the Beijing boom
KWEB shares continue their run. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng had its best month since 1998, but remains in bear market territory
Hong Kong's benchmark index soared 26.6% in November – the Hang Seng index's highest monthly gain since October 1998, or near the end of the Asian financial crisis 24 years ago. But the index still sits in bear market territory, which is defined as down 20% from a recent...
Benzinga
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Sell EVs In Japan By Early 2023
After announcing its Mexico foray, Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co.‘s BYDDF Japanese division said it would start selling its first battery electric vehicles in the country early next year. What Happened: China's BYD said it would roll out an electric sports utility vehicle, ATTO 3, in Japan starting Jan. 31...
CNBC
Stock futures slip slightly as traders look ahead to more economic data
U.S. stock futures are slightly lower on Monday morning as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 34 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
CNBC
Indonesia's GoTo has lost almost 70% of its valuation since its April IPO
Indonesia's GoTo Group has lost almost 70% of its initial valuation of $28 billion since its Jakarta debut in April. Last week was GoTo's roughest as early backers passed on a secondary share offering ahead of the stock's lock-up expiration. In October, GoTo had said it was working with pre-IPO...
CNBC
Expect more choppiness ahead after a week of mixed market signals
All the major stock averages closed higher for the week thanks to a Friday afternoon rally that pulled the Dow Jones back into positive territory. Driving the action were several key economic reports, including the November ADP employment and nonfarm payrolls reports and the October personal spending report. Most important, perhaps, was commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at The Brookings Institute, where he indicated that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as soon as December — though he expects policy to remain restrictive for some time; the Fed "will stay the course until the job is done," he said.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks jump 4% as China relaxes some virus rules
Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Monday as China relaxed virus testing rules in some cities, signaling more easing may come in the nation, which has been under strict Covid-related restrictions for more than two years. Oil prices rose 2% before paring gains to trade around 0.5% higher as...
CNBC
Final Trades: IBB, META, TSM & LVS
The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Chevron CEO Mike Wirth
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss his expectations for oil demand as the European Union prepares more Russian oil sanctions and OPEC+ considers a production cut. Wirth also discusses ESG investing and the need to transition to renewable energy sources, as well as the company's operations in Venezuela. "Affordable, reliable energy is essential and environmental protection is essential because the world wants to see a sustainable planet," Wirth tells CNBC.
CNBC
CCTV Script 01/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 1, 2022. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead and could start in December. The market interprets this as more dovish comments. So we also saw overnight, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose across the board. Wall Street applauded the remarks. The three major US stock indexes rose collectively.
CNBC
European markets head for flat open as investors gauge China's Covid relaxation, oil moves
European markets are heading for a tepid open on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, where shares rose on Monday as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. The alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to stay the course...
CNBC
Dollar soft as China reopening hopes boost risk sentiment
The dollar struggled to gain a foothold on Monday and was languishing at five-month lows as traders looked past stronger than anticipated U.S. jobs data, while growing hopes of China reopening boosted risk sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro,...
Comments / 0