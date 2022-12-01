ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Indy100

Huge mysterious object appears on Florida beach - these are four things it could be

A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida and everyone is wondering what it could be. The 80-foot-long object that appears to be made of wood and metal object was first noticed by beachgoers after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole earlier this year. "Unprecedented" beach erosion caused by the hurricanes unveiled the massive object which had been hidden underneath the sand."We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Tammy Malphurs, Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief said. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach

Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Grinch, drugs, and body cam: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car. A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Man drowns in Volusia County, beach officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beach officials said a man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Beach Safety officials say the man had been working in the Orlando area. He'd joined friends and co-workers for lunch and went for a swim in the area of Bethune Beach and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Florida Man Finds Sleeping Bear on His Front Porch

A Florida resident ended up with a living bear rug outside his front door when he found the creature taking a snooze on his front porch. Chuck Robbins from Heathrow, Florida has seen plenty of bears wandering through his part of the Sunshine State but never has he been so close to one or seen one quite this large. Robbins estimated that the snoozing bear weighed around 375 pounds.
HEATHROW, FL
villages-news.com

Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours

A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking two deer in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was riding his motorcycle in Flagler County was killed after striking two deer who walked onto the roadway Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 50-year-old Palm Coast man was traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road around 12:45 a.m. At some point,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
COCOA BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Marion County precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
ORLANDO, FL

