Westfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSBS

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
theberkshireedge.com

Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox

Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
LENOX, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Chicopee for $525,000

Tahir Habib and Rahila Tahir acquired the property at 97 Lord Terrace, Chicopee, from Debra A Placzek on Nov. 8, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These...
CHICOPEE, MA
connecticuthistory.org

Little Sorrel, Connecticut’s Confederate War Horse

A foal born on a farm owned by Noah C. Collins on Pink Street (now Springfield Road) became one of the most famous residents of Somers, Connecticut, and a legendary figure of the Civil War. That horse, later known as Little Sorrel, grew up in Somers but earned fame as the mount of Confederate General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. As Jackson’s trusted companion, the steed carried him into some of the most well-known battles in US history. Little Sorrel’s wartime service earned him a place of honor at the Virginia Military institute and, in 1990, his hometown of Somers named a street after him.
SOMERS, CT
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow

Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail

(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

TJO limiting some types of donations due to new waste law

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A change in state law means that a local animal shelter won’t be accepting certain donation items anymore. This holiday season, people will be eager to donate to animal shelters, but thanks to a new ban on waste in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, people are going to have to be more selective with the items that they donate. The ban, which went into effect on November 1, requires textiles and mattresses to be recycled, as opposed to being thrown out in your trash. It also lowers the threshold on organic food waste for facilities generating more than one-half ton of these materials per week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

