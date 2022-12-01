Read full article on original website
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
nbcboston.com
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
National Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts.
theberkshireedge.com
Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox
Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
MassLive.com
Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow closes, plans to reopen at different location
Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow has officially closed its doors and sold its Maple Road property. The pizzeria and Italian restaurant is looking to reopen at a new location. Ownership of the Longmeadow pizzeria announced the restaurant closure on its Facebook page Saturday:. “It’s with a heavy heart that we...
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Detached house sells in Chicopee for $525,000
Tahir Habib and Rahila Tahir acquired the property at 97 Lord Terrace, Chicopee, from Debra A Placzek on Nov. 8, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These...
White Christmas celebration in North Brookfield
And over in West Brookfield all day Sunday, they was the annual White Christmas celebration.
50th ‘Very Merry Maple’ in Amherst
And more holiday celebrations Friday night here in Western Massachusetts, this time in Hampshire County.
Toys for Tots keeps trucking at 22News
The first weekend of the 22News toys for tots campaign ended Sunday and there was been a massive turnout.
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
connecticuthistory.org
Little Sorrel, Connecticut’s Confederate War Horse
A foal born on a farm owned by Noah C. Collins on Pink Street (now Springfield Road) became one of the most famous residents of Somers, Connecticut, and a legendary figure of the Civil War. That horse, later known as Little Sorrel, grew up in Somers but earned fame as the mount of Confederate General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. As Jackson’s trusted companion, the steed carried him into some of the most well-known battles in US history. Little Sorrel’s wartime service earned him a place of honor at the Virginia Military institute and, in 1990, his hometown of Somers named a street after him.
Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow
Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
Three-bedroom home sells in East Longmeadow for $560,000
Matthew Johan and Tamara Davis bought the property at 28 Terry Lane, East Longmeadow, from A Scibelli Ret Michael on Nov. 10, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,871 square-foot lot. These...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail
(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
westernmassnews.com
TJO limiting some types of donations due to new waste law
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A change in state law means that a local animal shelter won’t be accepting certain donation items anymore. This holiday season, people will be eager to donate to animal shelters, but thanks to a new ban on waste in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, people are going to have to be more selective with the items that they donate. The ban, which went into effect on November 1, requires textiles and mattresses to be recycled, as opposed to being thrown out in your trash. It also lowers the threshold on organic food waste for facilities generating more than one-half ton of these materials per week.
