Painesville, OH

travellemming.com

23 Best Places to Visit in Ohio (in 2022)

I’ve lived in Cincinnati and Cleveland, and after exploring much of the state, I have insights into the best places to visit in Ohio. You’ll find it all in the Ohio, from big cities to small towns, history, hiking trails, and more. This guide covers a range of...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cheerful Berea crowd gathers at Jack Frost Festival of Lights (photos)

BEREA, Ohio – A chilly breeze definitely nipped at noses Saturday night (Dec. 3), as Berea’s Jack Frost Festival of Lights officially opened the city’s holiday season. The annual parade included many community and business groups, brightly decorated vehicles, lots of bundled but happy children, and the bopping musical rhythms of the Baldwin Wallace University “Marching Yellow Jackets” Band.
BEREA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tenancy dropping at Galleria at Erieview, future plans unknown

CLEVELAND — John Lane is a co-owner of the Winking Lizard Tavern. He originally picked the downtown location at the Galleria at Erieview because of its proximity to arenas, offices and apartments. He will stay in downtown, but he’s moving to a new building across the street. That’s because...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?

The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church

MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
MEDINA, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
ROCKY RIVER, OH

