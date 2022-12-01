Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
Related
travellemming.com
23 Best Places to Visit in Ohio (in 2022)
I’ve lived in Cincinnati and Cleveland, and after exploring much of the state, I have insights into the best places to visit in Ohio. You’ll find it all in the Ohio, from big cities to small towns, history, hiking trails, and more. This guide covers a range of...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
New Lake T Apparel shop celebrates Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
A new shop celebrating all things Avon Lake is opening this week (2 p.m. Dec. 7) at 150 Lear Road (white house). Lake T Apparel, owned and operated by Avon Lake resident Chris Kreitzer, sells clothing, apparel and other items celebrating familiar elements of local life in the community. Kreitzer’s...
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
Parma Christmas Parade: Road closures ahead
The Parma Christmas Parade is today! Here are the road closures to look out for.
Proof Bar-BQ to Move From Tremont to Former Nick's Diner Space in Ohio City
The new location will allow the restaurant to expand its offerings
Cheerful Berea crowd gathers at Jack Frost Festival of Lights (photos)
BEREA, Ohio – A chilly breeze definitely nipped at noses Saturday night (Dec. 3), as Berea’s Jack Frost Festival of Lights officially opened the city’s holiday season. The annual parade included many community and business groups, brightly decorated vehicles, lots of bundled but happy children, and the bopping musical rhythms of the Baldwin Wallace University “Marching Yellow Jackets” Band.
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
wksu.org
The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
spectrumnews1.com
Tenancy dropping at Galleria at Erieview, future plans unknown
CLEVELAND — John Lane is a co-owner of the Winking Lizard Tavern. He originally picked the downtown location at the Galleria at Erieview because of its proximity to arenas, offices and apartments. He will stay in downtown, but he’s moving to a new building across the street. That’s because...
27 First News
What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?
The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
Cleanup efforts underway after massive Kent fire
On Friday, images from above Water Street in Kent were downright frightening.
What a reimagined $3.5 billion Cuyahoga River will look like downtown
The Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland is almost an afterthought as it sits roughly a hundred feet below the city above but a plan unveiled by Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Friday changes that.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio on Saturday due to high winds
According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.
Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
Comments / 0