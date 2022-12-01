The absolute NUMBER 1 thing to do on Fitchburg is to get the hell out of Fitchburg!!! Outside of Worcester. Fitchburg and Leominster are the Drug Capital of Central Mass.
They forgot a real treasure in Fitchburg, Mill #3 Farmstand. Local fresh produce and various foods are available. Amazing flavored oils and vinegars are on display. It is a great place to get a wonderful homemade lunch, sit by the river when the weather is nice or in the greenhouse where it is always summer. Just a cup of coffee and a pastry, they got that too. There is a large selection of local beers and wine. They have a large gift selection that changes constantly. The Christmas trees are in fresh from Canada and all the things you need to make your home festive. There is so much more...It is a real pleasure visiting and once you do you will go back again and again. I have been going since they opened 25yrs ago and will continue to visit this great place. It is like visiting your favorite vacation spot.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
