Union Parish, LA

magnoliareporter.com

Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community

A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
TEXARKANA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Parish schools to close Friday

In an effort to allow community members drive down to New Orleans to support the Ruston High football team in the state title game Friday, the Lincoln Parish School Board announced that ALL Lincoln Parish schools and the central office will be closed Friday. The Bearcats are making their first...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTLO

Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors

EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed

GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide. MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments. Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600...
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, December 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Neville High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his […]
WEST MONROE, LA

