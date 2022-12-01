Read full article on original website
Related
Stepmother accused of assaulting child for not finishing dinner by their “time limit”
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 9, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to an elementary school in West Monroe, La. due to an abuse report. According to deputies, they were advised by the school’s nurse that a 5-year-old kindergarten student […]
Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
magnoliareporter.com
Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community
A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
KNOE TV8
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The suspicious package was deemed safe and is not a bomb. As of 3:30 p.m., law enforcement says the area is clear and there is no threat to the area at this time. Read the full story below:. BREAKING: Detective Matt Schmitz with Monroe Police...
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish schools to close Friday
In an effort to allow community members drive down to New Orleans to support the Ruston High football team in the state title game Friday, the Lincoln Parish School Board announced that ALL Lincoln Parish schools and the central office will be closed Friday. The Bearcats are making their first...
KTLO
Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors
EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
KNOE TV8
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
KNOE TV8
Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide. MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments. Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600...
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
Monroe, December 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Neville High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Monroe woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at Ouachita Parish Courthouse
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
West Monroe man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 2, 2022, officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license. Officers watched Frost hunt until dark and eventually made contact with the subject and identified themselves as wildlife agents. After making contact with Frost, authorities saw a pipe and […]
Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. […]
Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his […]
Louisiana tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested for possessing warrant and firearm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at […]
Monroe man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car, authorities confirm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged […]
Oak Grove football dismantle Haynesville in a 48-7 win to advance to LHSAA class 1A State Championships
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was a rematch Oak Grove were excited to have in the playoffs as they face-off the Haynesville Golden-Tornado. Oak Grove looking to make a statement after losing to the Golden-Tornado 28-21 back in early October. Since then, for the last six games Oak Grove’s defense has limited their opponents to […]
Comments / 0