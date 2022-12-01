Ice Cube to perform 2 nights at Mystic Lake Casino

Tommy Wiita

Ice Cube will perform two shows at the Mystic Lake Casino Showroom in January.

The casino added a second show, with the former NWA member performing on Jan. 26-27. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now via Mystic Lake's website, starting at $59.

Ice Cube last made an appearance in Minnesota during the X-Games Concert Series in 2018, performing with rapper Brother Ali at The Armory and DJs Zedd and Kaskade at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The musician is a jack-of-all-trades, earning titles as an actor, producer, director and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league. He left NWA at the peak of its popularity in the early 1990s to pursue a solo career, selling more than 10 million albums on his own.

Some of his most popular solo hits include "It Was A Good Day," "Check Yo Self" and "You Can Do It."

Ice Cube was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, according to his website.

The multi-faceted entertainer is also known for his acting roles in "Friday," "Barbershop," "Ride Along" and more.

Mystic Lake Casino asks attendees to arrive at least 45 minutes before the show is set to begin, to allow enough time for security to screen and seat everyone.