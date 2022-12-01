Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
New Parents Get Special Stocking Stuffer at Aspirus
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – New parents in Wisconsin Rapids are taking home some very special stocking stuffers this holiday season. Thanks to the Gamma Phi sorority, all babies born during the holiday season at Aspirus Riverview Family Birthplace go home in newborn-sized homemade stockings. The Gamma Phi sisters...
WSAW
Merrill hosts tour of lights holiday decorating contest
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill and the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering to present Merrill’s first Holiday Decorating Contest for Merrill residents and businesses. Prizes will be awarded from first to third place and participants must enter the contest by Dec. 12. The judges...
WSAW
Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
WSAW
Christmas in July receives $10k donation supporting Marshfield Children’s Hospital
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - With support from the community, Axis Insurance Agency has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Christmas in July. The donation will help Christmas in July renovate the Child Life Getaway Space, a room in the Marshfield Children’s Hospital dedicated to welcoming patients, families, and caretakers and helping them socialize and support one another.
Volume One
Meet the Makers: Smith & Company Candles
What started as a small candle business that operated out of her basement in Wisconsin Rapids turned into a family biz full of love and delightful smells. Kenna Hoff and her husband, Doug, took over Smith & Company Candles after her mom had originally started the business in 2007. Since...
WSAW
Police Lights of Christmas event puts smiles on faces
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County is once again participating in the “Police Lights of Christmas” campaign along with 55 other police and sheriff’s departments across the state. So far this year, over $165,000 has been raised statewide. Lt. Joe Johnson from the Stevens Point Police...
WSAW
Warm winter accessories to be placed in downtown Wausau Friday evening for the taking
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What initially started as a way to fuel a knitting hobby has now grown into a mission to distribute winter accessories to those who need them. For the last seven years, Sarah and Kip Kreager and a team of volunteers have placed homemade scarves, hats and mittens along the Wausau Holiday Parade route.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
WSAW
Wausau Firefighter publishes first book to inspire next generation of EMT’s
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coach, teacher, firefighter, and now author. Wausau firefighter-EMT Marc Hill has taken his wide range of experiences over the last two decades and written it all in his new book “Two Dark Thirty,” which has already received nationwide praise. “Different fire chiefs from California...
WSAW
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
WSAW
Wausau Fire Department conducts annual ice rescue training
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training. Each year firefighters practice rescuing each other using watercraft boats, an inflatable boat, and insulated suits. One important thing they wish people would know, is when the ice is safe...
WSAW
Simmy Foundation helps veterans in need
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Veterans Services Commission, the Simmy Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin have announced an initiative to help Portage County-area vets in crisis. The money will be used to help veterans with issues like housing. The foundation recognizes the increased need...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Struck and Killed While Walking on Rural Marathon County Highway
A Marshfield woman was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway in Marathon County. According to the authorities, 31-year-old Joy Moravec was walking on County Road J near County Road Z near the Sunset County Store in the Town of Easton when she was struck by a car. She died from her injuries.
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
merrillfotonews.com
Town of Scott barn destroyed by fire on Thanksgiving Day
The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. “Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communication Center of a structure fire at W5935 Church Ave. in the Town of Scott,” said MFD Battalion Chief John Kraegenbrink. “Initial dispatch information was for a growing fire in the barn and that the reporting party was trying to remove his cattle from the barn.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSAW
Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5. The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. First Alert Weather Forecast - Suntabulous start to November !!!. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT. Suntabulous weather continues for...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
WSAW
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
