The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. “Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communication Center of a structure fire at W5935 Church Ave. in the Town of Scott,” said MFD Battalion Chief John Kraegenbrink. “Initial dispatch information was for a growing fire in the barn and that the reporting party was trying to remove his cattle from the barn.”

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO