Marshfield, WI

onfocus.news

New Parents Get Special Stocking Stuffer at Aspirus

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – New parents in Wisconsin Rapids are taking home some very special stocking stuffers this holiday season. Thanks to the Gamma Phi sorority, all babies born during the holiday season at Aspirus Riverview Family Birthplace go home in newborn-sized homemade stockings. The Gamma Phi sisters...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Merrill hosts tour of lights holiday decorating contest

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill and the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering to present Merrill’s first Holiday Decorating Contest for Merrill residents and businesses. Prizes will be awarded from first to third place and participants must enter the contest by Dec. 12. The judges...
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Christmas in July receives $10k donation supporting Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - With support from the community, Axis Insurance Agency has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Christmas in July. The donation will help Christmas in July renovate the Child Life Getaway Space, a room in the Marshfield Children’s Hospital dedicated to welcoming patients, families, and caretakers and helping them socialize and support one another.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Volume One

Meet the Makers: Smith & Company Candles

What started as a small candle business that operated out of her basement in Wisconsin Rapids turned into a family biz full of love and delightful smells. Kenna Hoff and her husband, Doug, took over Smith & Company Candles after her mom had originally started the business in 2007. Since...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Police Lights of Christmas event puts smiles on faces

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County is once again participating in the “Police Lights of Christmas” campaign along with 55 other police and sheriff’s departments across the state. So far this year, over $165,000 has been raised statewide. Lt. Joe Johnson from the Stevens Point Police...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Wausau Fire Department conducts annual ice rescue training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training. Each year firefighters practice rescuing each other using watercraft boats, an inflatable boat, and insulated suits. One important thing they wish people would know, is when the ice is safe...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Simmy Foundation helps veterans in need

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Veterans Services Commission, the Simmy Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin have announced an initiative to help Portage County-area vets in crisis. The money will be used to help veterans with issues like housing. The foundation recognizes the increased need...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Town of Scott barn destroyed by fire on Thanksgiving Day

The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. “Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communication Center of a structure fire at W5935 Church Ave. in the Town of Scott,” said MFD Battalion Chief John Kraegenbrink. “Initial dispatch information was for a growing fire in the barn and that the reporting party was trying to remove his cattle from the barn.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5. The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.
WAUSAU, WI

