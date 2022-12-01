Three area school districts will receive Career and Technical Education Innovation Equipment Grants. Mitchell will receive nearly $233,000 for new equipment for MCTEA, which will train students for the new equipment used in manufacturing jobs by including cobot robotic welders. The Bon Homme School District will receive $195,000 to purchase industrial welding and CNC equipment to augment their current Ag, Food, and Natural Resources program, and Platte-Geddes will receive $200,000 for the addition of a Switch Vehicles program to allow students to learn about electricity, renewable energy, and other technologies in the field of electric vehicles. In all, seventeen school districts in the state will receive grant money.

