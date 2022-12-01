Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell School District among 17 in state to receive Career and Technical Education Innovation Equipment Grants
Three area school districts will receive Career and Technical Education Innovation Equipment Grants. Mitchell will receive nearly $233,000 for new equipment for MCTEA, which will train students for the new equipment used in manufacturing jobs by including cobot robotic welders. The Bon Homme School District will receive $195,000 to purchase industrial welding and CNC equipment to augment their current Ag, Food, and Natural Resources program, and Platte-Geddes will receive $200,000 for the addition of a Switch Vehicles program to allow students to learn about electricity, renewable energy, and other technologies in the field of electric vehicles. In all, seventeen school districts in the state will receive grant money.
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hamlin County, SD Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, multiple crashes including a hit-and-run occurred near Lake Poinsett early Thursday morning. A semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled at the intersection of US Highway 81 and East SD Highway 28...
KELOLAND TV
Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota inmate death at Mike Durfee State Prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate has died of what state officials say appears to be natural causes. 68-year old Gregory Wyman died at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield on Saturday. Wyman was serving sentences from Lawrence County for sexual contact with a child.
KELOLAND TV
Man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
KELOLAND TV
Car nearly hits crews responding to semi-truck crash
LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash near Lake Poinsett. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Thursday morning when a semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled. Authorities say a truck then hit the semi, before driving away. Once crews were on...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Police Department update on vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run
The Mitchell Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle in the pictures below. This is a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run case from earlier this week that occurred near Green Drive and North Kimball. This vehicle was in the area around the time, and police would like to speak with the owner.
