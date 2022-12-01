Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to participate in the Valley’s Christmas Bird Counts
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Audubon Society invites birders, Rio Grande Valley residents, Winter Texans, visitors, and those with an interest in birding to join a team for the 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count. The Christmas Bird Count is an eight-day event divided by areas with established count circles. Local count areas Dec. 14 […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Activists call on Rancho Viejo to oppose Texas LNG
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local opposition to a proposed Texas Liquefied Natural Gas project continues as environmental activists urge the town of Rancho Viejo to join other cities in voicing their disapproval of the gas plant. The South Texas Environmental Justice Network is asking the public to...
riograndeguardian.com
Cortez: State of Texas needs to invest more in the human capital of Hispanics
ALAMO, Texas – The state of Texas is not investing properly in the Hispanic population of the state. This is the view of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Cortez spoke to reporters at a town hall meeting he hosted with his Prosperity Task Force. The meeting was set up to hear of the concerns of colonia residents.
LIVE BLOG: ‘Journey for Justice’ stops in Uvalde
Human rights advocates from across the country are highlighting what they call injustices along the Southwest border and will caravan along its entire 2,000-mile length beginning this week in the South Texas border city of Brownsville.
Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
Washington Examiner
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Even through the rain the McAllen parade had a great outcome
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saturday night’s rain did not put a damper on the fun at the McAllen holiday parade. Thousands of people still turned out to see the 56 floats, 32 balloons, and 13 marching bands. “We never saw anybody leave. It was just fantastic,” Assistant City...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Juan Longoria, 2022 Distinguished Graduate
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. The Most Successful Attorneys in Boardman. See the List. Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants. Dental Implants | Sponsored. Doctors Stunned:"look 25, Even if Your 55" (Try Tonight) Extremely Effective Anti-aging.
Low pressure or no water: McAllen utility crew works near 2nd and Hackberry
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility advised that residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all today while crews work in the area. Areas affected by the work are S 2nd St to N 4th Hackberry Ave until further notice. ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.
Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
KRGV
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
Hidalgo County to offer COVID-19 testing clinic
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services announced it will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic this month. The Health Department is offering appointments for testing at its Alamo clinic, located at 427 E. Duranta Ave., Ste. 105. COVID-19 testing results will be available within 15 minutes of testing, a […]
Texas traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms, officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Texas resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
After BISD recount, Denise Garza remains victorious
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Denise Garza remained the victor in the Brownsville Independent School District Place 2 election following a recount that was requested by runner-up candidate Victor M. Caballero. The recount confirmed Garza’s victory, when she beat Caballero by 4,398 votes in the Nov. 8 election. Caballero requested the recount after he suggested the […]
KRGV
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
Community Christmas returns to Valley Baptist Medical
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville is set to bring back its Community Christmas event next week. The Community Christmas drive-through will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. The drive-through will include cookies, toys and Christmas music. After being […]
McAllen Holiday Parade brings in Christmas cheer after rainy start
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade had a rainy start Saturday night with celebrity hosts, illuminated floats, and McAllen’s musical folks. Despite the rain on McAllen’s parade, NBC 23 and CBS 4 crews had a blast covering the South Pole of Texas’ event. Even through the wet conditions, the crowd’s spirits could […]
Border Patrol seizes more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Salineño
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 300 pounds of marijuana was seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents Sunday night in Salineño, according to authorities. A tweet from Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez stated agents seized 345 pounds of marijuana. The drugs are valued at more than a quarter of a million dollars, Chavez […]
kurv.com
Palmview Swears In New Police Chief
Palmview’s new police chief is on the job. Jose Trevino was sworn in Monday, a couple of weeks after he was hired for the position. Trevino comes to Palmview from Port Arthur where he’d been the director of campus safety and security for Lamar State College. The job...
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
Comments / 0