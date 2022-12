Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is hugged by co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore during warmups before the game Nov. 26, 2022 against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday.

No. 2 Michigan is preparing to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday.