Patterson, LA

WAFB

LSU bowl game selection officially announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane

The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 16 Tulane and No. 17 LSU will both be playing in bowl games on Jan. 2, 2023. After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

LSU to play Purdue in Citrus Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — The number 17 LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network. LSU finished the season 9-4, an impressive showing in the first year of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
GONZALES, LA

