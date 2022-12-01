Read full article on original website
Ascension Catholic football player Bryce Leonard is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-27)
By Buck Ringgold Bryce Leonard accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense in a playoff win for his football squad. Leonard, a senior quarterback at Ascension Catholic, made an impact both with his passing and running the ball in a Division IV select quarterfinal playoff. He rushed for ...
Tulane Drops Hard-Fought Battle Against #11 LSU
The Green Wave dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 72-85 loss on Sunday in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
Lake Charles American Press
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
Transfer Portal Tracker: Pair of LSU Players Enter Portal, Offer Dished Out
Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, two players have officially entered their name in the portal. Despite the pair of Tigers announcing they would take their talent elsewhere during the offseason, their names are now...
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
fox8live.com
Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 16 Tulane and No. 17 LSU will both be playing in bowl games on Jan. 2, 2023. After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
WWL-TV
LSU to play Purdue in Citrus Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — The number 17 LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network. LSU finished the season 9-4, an impressive showing in the first year of the...
Kelly loses SEC Coach of the year by one vote
After turning around what could have been a horrendous season for the LSU Tigers, Head Coach Brian Kelly was not named the SEC Coach of the year in 2022.
Brian Kelly Details LSU's Transfer Portal Plans, Talks Approach
It’s set to be an eventful month for college football. With Early Signing Day vastly approaching and the NCAA transfer portal opening up on Dec. 5, things are about to ramp up in a big way. Monday marks the beginning of what is to come in collegiate athletics. This...
fox8live.com
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
WAPT
JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Southern University faced a rematch Saturday at the SWAC Championship after JSU defeated Southern at the Boombox Classic. "We are undefeated and we are going to beat Southern's tail," said JSU fan Vincent Jones. Fans have been very loyal at Veterans Memorial Stadium...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said following LSU's SEC Championship loss to Georiga
Head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers did not have the game they were hoping for against the defending national champions, Georgia. The Tigers fell 50-30 in a game that never felt very close. Kelly brought up the point a couple times that Georgia was simply the better team...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
brproud.com
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
Injuries Sustained In Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident.
