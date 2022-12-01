ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Top Christmas scams of 2022

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, the International Association of Better Business Bureau (IABBB) has gathered information on all kinds of scams. Deal said many people locally still buy gift cards even though they can’t afford them. She said one woman who is...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Park lights up with holiday spirit

Driving around in the car with friends and family has become a Christmas tradition for many families in and around Lincoln Parish. Lighting Up the Pines, an annual event held at Lincoln Parish Park, provided a drive-thru Christmas light show that all members of the family could enjoy, as well as unifying the community.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KTLO

Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors

EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”. The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community

A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
WJTV 12

Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed

GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

I-20 driver arrested for second DWI

Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
TEXARKANA, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

A look back: Ruston’s Cargill Building

The Cargill Building in the 100 block of North Trenton Street was built about 1905 to house John L. Cargill’s general merchandise store. For a time, it was home to the Lincoln Parish Bank. Ruston’s second bank opened on January 4, 1901, but struggled against the larger Ruston State Bank located across the street.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy