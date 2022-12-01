Read full article on original website
Demolition begins on former Huntsville City Schools Central Office
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City School's central office, the Annie C. Merts Administrative building, to make way for new condominiums.
northjacksonpress.com
New Principal For Section High School
The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at […]. The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at Section High School in January. You must be...
Hartselle Enquirer
Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire
Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
Demolition begins on old Huntsville High School for condos
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City Schools Central Office - the Annie C. Merts Administrative Building - this week making way for new condominiums in the Twickenham Historic District. The school board in March sold the original school building and property to local developers Crunkleton Associates...
Huntsville, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Huntsville. The Madison County High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The James Clemens High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on December 02, 2022, 18:00:00.
UAH Assistant Professor of Psychology discusses communication between first responders
Dr. Kristin Weger spoke with News 19 about her research at UAH which is intended to help with communication between emergency responders, specifically text communication.
Arts & Entertainment District coming to Town Madison
The Town Madison development will soon be the first Arts & Entertainment District in the City of Madison.
Huntsville, Madison County step in to rescue RANA recycling after weeks of delayed pickups
Huntsville and Madison County employees will step in this weekend to empty curbside recycling bins after several weeks of delayed pickups, officials said. Platform Waste Collections, the new curbside collection contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been delayed by “intermittent staffing, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks which affected the timeliness of collections,” the city and recycling alliance said Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Community leaders, activists participate in 2022 Stars Dancing for HEALS
The Stars Dancing for HEALS competition and fundraiser is tonight at the Von Braun Center. Stars or community leaders/activists have been hitting the stage for 15 years to raise money for this non-profit organization. This year, many of the contestants admit they don't have a lot of dance experience but are still giving it their all.
Decatur Businesses honored in state awards ceremony
Three members of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce were recognized as finalists in the 2022 Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards.
themadisonrecord.com
Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets
MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
Hartselle, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Hartselle. The Muscle Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Hartselle High School on December 03, 2022, 13:30:00. The Muscle Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Hartselle High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00.
Huntsville commemorates Rosa Parks Day with special celebration
The City of Huntsville held its fifth annual celebration in honor of Rosa Parks Day Thursday.
bjhspatriotpages.com
What’s New to Madison
During the recent “Celebrate Madison” event, Mayor Paul Finley announced several new projects underway for the city of Madison. You can also watch THIS VIDEO to learn more about these new developments in Madison. One of the most exciting is the purchase of two different properties. In order...
WAFF
City of Huntsville appoints new permanent Police Chief
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has a new permanent Police Chief. Kirk Giles will officially take the helm of the Huntsville Police Department, after serving as interim chief for nearly 8 months. Giles won during Thursday night’s City Council meeting in a three-to-zero vote. Council member...
Huntsville City Council approves Giles as new police chief
The Huntsville City Council has approved appointing Kirk Giles as the next Huntsville Police Chief.
Alabama Farmers Cooperative looking to harvest smiles this holiday season
The Alabama Farmers Cooperative staff is planting seeds this season, with the hopes of harvesting some big smiles on Christmas morning.
Unzipping the 35806 with Nixon Norman!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Living in The Rocket City - you are bound to frequent at least one of these three hotspots here in Huntsville - MidCity, Bridge Street or Providence - these communities make up the zip code 35806. An area packed full of different living spaces, a whole...
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
Local boy fighting cancer honored at Christmas parade
From firetrucks to vintage cars, Whoville to Santa's village--there was no shortage of festive fun in Trinity, Alabama as the community came together to support a young boy fighting cancer.
