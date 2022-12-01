ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

northjacksonpress.com

New Principal For Section High School

The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at […]. The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at Section High School in January. You must be...
Hartselle Enquirer

Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire

Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Demolition begins on old Huntsville High School for condos

Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City Schools Central Office - the Annie C. Merts Administrative Building - this week making way for new condominiums in the Twickenham Historic District. The school board in March sold the original school building and property to local developers Crunkleton Associates...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville, Madison County step in to rescue RANA recycling after weeks of delayed pickups

Huntsville and Madison County employees will step in this weekend to empty curbside recycling bins after several weeks of delayed pickups, officials said. Platform Waste Collections, the new curbside collection contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been delayed by “intermittent staffing, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks which affected the timeliness of collections,” the city and recycling alliance said Thursday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Community leaders, activists participate in 2022 Stars Dancing for HEALS

The Stars Dancing for HEALS competition and fundraiser is tonight at the Von Braun Center. Stars or community leaders/activists have been hitting the stage for 15 years to raise money for this non-profit organization. This year, many of the contestants admit they don't have a lot of dance experience but are still giving it their all.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets

MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
MADISON, AL
bjhspatriotpages.com

What’s New to Madison

During the recent “Celebrate Madison” event, Mayor Paul Finley announced several new projects underway for the city of Madison. You can also watch THIS VIDEO to learn more about these new developments in Madison. One of the most exciting is the purchase of two different properties. In order...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

City of Huntsville appoints new permanent Police Chief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has a new permanent Police Chief. Kirk Giles will officially take the helm of the Huntsville Police Department, after serving as interim chief for nearly 8 months. Giles won during Thursday night’s City Council meeting in a three-to-zero vote. Council member...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipping the 35806 with Nixon Norman!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Living in The Rocket City - you are bound to frequent at least one of these three hotspots here in Huntsville - MidCity, Bridge Street or Providence - these communities make up the zip code 35806. An area packed full of different living spaces, a whole...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

