KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
Louisiana stepmother accused of assaulting child for not finishing dinner by their ‘time limit’
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 9, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to an elementary school in West Monroe, La. due to an abuse report. According to deputies, they were advised by the school’s nurse that a 5-year-old kindergarten student […]
Louisiana woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card
A Louisiana woman is accused of assaulting her mother over a food stamp card.
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
magnoliareporter.com
Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community
A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
KNOE TV8
Top Christmas scams of 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, the International Association of Better Business Bureau (IABBB) has gathered information on all kinds of scams. Deal said many people locally still buy gift cards even though they can’t afford them. She said one woman who is...
lincolnparishjournal.com
I-20 driver arrested for second DWI
Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
KNOE TV8
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish schools to close Friday
In an effort to allow community members drive down to New Orleans to support the Ruston High football team in the state title game Friday, the Lincoln Parish School Board announced that ALL Lincoln Parish schools and the central office will be closed Friday. The Bearcats are making their first...
KNOE TV8
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The suspicious package was deemed safe and is not a bomb. As of 3:30 p.m., law enforcement says the area is clear and there is no threat to the area at this time. Read the full story below:. BREAKING: Detective Matt Schmitz with Monroe Police...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
KNOE TV8
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”. The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Monroe, December 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Louisiana woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at courthouse
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
KNOE TV8
Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide. MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments. Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600...
KNOE TV8
Caldwell Parish Sheriff addresses viral arrest video
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 7, deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over Brandon Dean for a traffic stop that ended with his arrest for resisting arrest. Video filmed by a bystander was widely circulated on social media. The video showed one deputy punching the man in his ribs as two other officers assisted in the arrest. Some people commented on the video, questioning the deputy’s use of force.
KTLO
Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors
EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. […]
