Airoh Blast XR1 MX Goggles Arrive As An Affordable Off-Road Option
Ask any seasoned rider and they’ll tell you that motorcycle gear isn’t cheap. For beginners, taking on such expenses after purchasing a bike can seem like punishment for a good deed. Whether you rip on the road or attack the trail, a quality helmet, jacket, pants, and boots can cost upwards of $2,000.
Taking Retro To A Whole New Level: Kingston Custom’s BMW R 18
The builder of this motorcycle wanted to hit the rewind switch on this BMW R18, opting to remove all the modern electronics on it to create a truly retro experience. Interestingly enough, fuel injection also fell under the category of “modern.”. Yep, you read that right folks, this is...
Italian Brand Stylmartin Introduces New Vertigo Riding Shoes
Like most things in life, we all have our own preferences when it comes to riding shoes. Some of us prefer maximum protection without really paying too much attention to style. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, some urban riders prefer lightweight, breathable riding sneakers that provide just the right amount of protection, but with the look and feel of regular shoes.
Indian Startup Oben Racks Up 17,000 Orders For Rorr Electric Motorcycle
India is home to many electric vehicle startups, with most of them focusing on lightweight to mid-size electric scooters and motorcycles. We’ve seen some really exciting electric vehicles to roll out in the Indian market, such as the Ola Electric S1 scooter, and the Ultraviolette F77 naked bike. Now, another player by the name of Oben, is set to take the Indian market by storm with the Rorr electric naked bike.
YouTuber Takes On Norwegian Trans Euro Trail Aboard Yamaha T7
The Trans Euro Trail (TET) opened in 2017 and was an immediate hit with adventure and dual-sport riders throughout The Continent. Inspired by the Trans America Trail in the United States, the 51,000-km (31,690-mile) route reaches 34 countries between Norway’s North Cape and Africa’s northern coast. With such a landmass to cover, the TET promises to shuttle riders to Europe's most “remote, diverse, and inspirational landscapes.”
Avon Tires To Close Its Last UK Factory in Melksham
The Cooper Tire and Rubber Company have announced that it will be closing its Melksham factory, the last of the firm’s factories in the United Kingdom. The proposed closure was due to “increasingly challenging” circumstances to keep the factory’s operations given the current business environment. The...
Scorpion Sends Exo-Combat II Jet Helmet Into Battle
Scorpion’s "Street Fight" helmet range lays the attitude on thick. Integrating motocross influences within aggressive road-oriented designs, the lineup caters to bold personalities. The Exo-Combat upheld that tone when Scorpion debuted the platform. Six years later, the Exo-Combat II takes that brutish attitude to the next level. Scorpion continues...
Arai Presents Its New RX-7X Nicky Hayden Replica
Arai releases its brand-new Nicky Hayden replica model, the RX-7X HAYDEN RESET. Aside from the graphic, the RX-7X that bears Hayden’s permanently-retired number is on full display with a red, white, and black livery. I won’t beat around the bush and get straight to it. Yes, that is the...
This Fiat 500 Opened Wide For A Hayabusa Engine Transplant
What do you get when you have a Fiat 500 in need of an engine, and a spare Hayabusa engine lying around? Well, the result is a lot of screaming and tons of loud noises. Petrol Ped featured two Fiat 500s on their channel with part one dedicated to a Hayabusa-engined Fiat 500, and the second one with a Subaru-engined build of the same model.
Chris Birch Shows You How To Explore Idaho
Chris Birch shows you how it's done in his Idaho video. Along with the adventurer’s buddies, Birch saddled up on his bike to tackle easy dirt roads and unknown single tracks. If you don’t already know, Chris Birch is a renowned off-road coach who is the creator behind “Say...
