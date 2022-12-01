Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
COVID prompts Real ID deadline extension
The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.
Texas Catholic Bishop Calls Out Hillary Clinton For Her Recent Comments
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no stranger to making comments about those on the opposite side of her political views that end up causing a stir, and she did just that this weekend. The Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas held the Women's Voices Summit on December 2nd, during which Hillary was being interviewed by CNN's Christiane Amanpour. During the interview, Amanpour asked Hillary about her comment, in which Clinton said women's rights remain unfinished business around the world, including in the United States.
Comments / 0