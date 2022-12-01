ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kanye deletes Fuentes tweets after controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3eRZ_0jUEU3te00

Antisemitic rapper Kanye West has apparently scrubbed his Twitter account of any mention of his latest cohort, which includes white supremacist vlogger Nick Fuentes and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos .

West has been the centre of controversy for more than a month after he began publicly spouting antisemitic messages and hanging around with far-right media figures. Last month, West attended a dinner with Donald Trump where he told the former president that he intended to run for the Oval Office in 2024.

The rapper also brought Mr Fuentes along with him . In past videos, Fuentes has called on Mr Trump — should he win in 2024 —to halt elections and rule the US as a dictator.

In a now-deleted video he posted after the meeting, West claimed Mr Trump was impressed with Mr Fuentes, who has previously denied the Holocaust occurred.

Mr Trump distanced himself from the meeting after taking a beating from fellow Republicans , claiming on Truth Social that he did not know who Mr Fuentes was and that he was simply trying to help the "seriously troubled" West.

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye [Kanye West], who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice’," the former president wrote.

"He shows up with three people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years," Mr Trump wrote. "I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

West has since removed all mention of both Fuentes and Mr Yiannopoulos from his Twitter account, though it is unclear why.

It does not appear that West has any regrets about allying with Mr Fuentes, as he told Alex Jones during a shocking appearance on his podcast Thursday that he would allow both Jones and Mr Fuentes to post from his Twitter account.

Thus far it does not appear that either of the men has actually tweeted from the account. If they did, it could be the end of West’s Twitter presence as both Jones and Mr Fuentes have been banned by the site, and allowing banned users to post on an active account is a violation of the platform’s ban evasion policies.

West appeared briefly on right-wing podcaster Tim Pool’s show earlier this week alongside Mr Fuentes and Mr Yiannopoulos, but he stormed off after Mr Pool lightly pushed back on the rapper’s criticisms of Jewish people.

Comments / 10

Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

It’s just sad to see he’s gone this route the past few years.. I think we all know if his mom had been alive none of this would’ve happened.. maybe not even marrying Kim but, I pray he can get himself together.. 💭

Reply(3)
2
Related
RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
TheDailyBeast

Nick Fuentes Contradicts Kanye Campaign Boss Over Trump Dinner

White nationalist Nick Fuentes tossed cold water on Milo Yiannopoulos’ claim that the now-infamous meeting between Donald Trump and Kanye West was intended to kneecap the former president. NBC News reported on Tuesday—citing the extremely unreliable Fuentes and Yiannopoulos, among others—that the dinner was a troll attempt to leave Trump politically wounded. “Ye’s political adviser Milo Yiannopoulos has grown disillusioned with Trump & said he was the ‘architect’ of the dinner trap. He said he knew the meeting would leak, & he dispatched Fuentes there ‘just to make Trump’s life miserable,’” NBC reporter Marc Caputo wrote. But Fuentes disagreed and contradicted Yiannopoulos following the story. “My intention was not to hurt Trump by attending the dinner, that is fake news. I love Donald Trump,” Fuentes responded on Telegram before taking aim at fellow West campaign associate Karen Giorno, who was also at the Trump and West dinner. Yiannopoulos declined to comment on this story when reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. Since the Mar-a-Lago dinner, The Daily Beast reported that West’s informal 2024 campaign has hired Fuentes and a racist YouTuber who gained notoriety for offensive videos.
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

959K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy