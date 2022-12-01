Kanye deletes Fuentes tweets after controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner

Antisemitic rapper Kanye West has apparently scrubbed his Twitter account of any mention of his latest cohort, which includes white supremacist vlogger Nick Fuentes and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos .

West has been the centre of controversy for more than a month after he began publicly spouting antisemitic messages and hanging around with far-right media figures. Last month, West attended a dinner with Donald Trump where he told the former president that he intended to run for the Oval Office in 2024.

The rapper also brought Mr Fuentes along with him . In past videos, Fuentes has called on Mr Trump — should he win in 2024 —to halt elections and rule the US as a dictator.

In a now-deleted video he posted after the meeting, West claimed Mr Trump was impressed with Mr Fuentes, who has previously denied the Holocaust occurred.

Mr Trump distanced himself from the meeting after taking a beating from fellow Republicans , claiming on Truth Social that he did not know who Mr Fuentes was and that he was simply trying to help the "seriously troubled" West.

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye [Kanye West], who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice’," the former president wrote.

"He shows up with three people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years," Mr Trump wrote. "I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

West has since removed all mention of both Fuentes and Mr Yiannopoulos from his Twitter account, though it is unclear why.

It does not appear that West has any regrets about allying with Mr Fuentes, as he told Alex Jones during a shocking appearance on his podcast Thursday that he would allow both Jones and Mr Fuentes to post from his Twitter account.

Thus far it does not appear that either of the men has actually tweeted from the account. If they did, it could be the end of West’s Twitter presence as both Jones and Mr Fuentes have been banned by the site, and allowing banned users to post on an active account is a violation of the platform’s ban evasion policies.

West appeared briefly on right-wing podcaster Tim Pool’s show earlier this week alongside Mr Fuentes and Mr Yiannopoulos, but he stormed off after Mr Pool lightly pushed back on the rapper’s criticisms of Jewish people.