ZDNet
Which is the best iPad for kids this holiday season?
IPads are one of Apple's most popular devices today, merging advanced technology with easy usability that keeps us coming back again and again. iPads come in many forms and a variety of models that evolve from one year to the next. It can be hard to tell them apart, much less decide which one to buy.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Razer's Anzu smart glasses are just $25 for a limited time
In brief: Black Friday was nearly a week ago and we're already deep into Cyber Monday week sales but the deals keep coming. The latest intriguing offer comes from Woot in the form of Razer's Anzu smart glasses, which debuted in 2021 for $199 but can be yours for a limited time for just $24.99.
ZDNet
Save $200 on the GoPro Hero 11 action camera
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, the holiday deals are here to stay. If you've been eyeing the latest GoPro camera, then this deal is for you. The Go Pro Hero 11 action camera just dropped by $200, and you can pick it up for only $350 at Go Pro.
My hands are frozen as I type – we are existing, not living
My heart goes out to Sharron Spice (I work 50 hours a week and I’m still in arrears on my council tax. What more can I do?, 30 November). As I type this, my hands are frozen from having no heating in the house. I wrote to our local...
ZDNet
How to recycle your old electronics into Amazon gift cards
It's holiday season, and if you plan on doing most of your gift shopping on Amazon, then here's a gem of a service that will assist you just as well. Amazon's own Trade-in Program is a fast and simple way to convert your old, unwanted tech into Amazon gift cards and discounts. Unless you're saving them as memorabilia -- or in hopes that something will spike in extrinsic value -- you're better off trading in those dust-collecting electronics for recycling while earning some money back in return.
ZDNet
EufyCam 3 and HomeBase 3 review: Why I'm not getting rid of these cameras yet
Eufy Security has attracted attention in the security camera world recently for cybersecurity flaws, with some users saying Eufy has misled consumers by uploading local-only data to cloud servers without user knowledge, and pointing out holes in video data security that enable remote access to Eufy cameras' livestreams using VLC player.
ZDNet
How to turn your iPhone into a webcam
Continuity Camera feels like magic, but really it's just a new feature in MacOS Ventura. We walk you through how to use it.
technewstoday.com
How to Ping an iPhone
If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode. All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.
ZDNet
Apple loses its imagination and reverts to a chilling old tune
The holidays are hurtling toward us and we just can't wait. A little peace, a little joy, and a little jolt for our inner romantic associations with fragrant trees, gift-giving, and strained family harmony. Naturally, big brands want to lurk over your positive feelings, wrapping their tentacles around your every...
moneysavingmom.com
Stocking Stuffer Mystery Box for just $49.99 shipped! ($200 Value)
If you’re looking for a unique gift idea, don’t miss this great deal on a Stocking Stuffer Mystery Box!. Proozy is offering their Stocking Stuffer Mystery Boxes for just $49.99 shipped right now!. Each box has $200 worth of 6-8 brand name items and you can choose from...
northernarchitecture.us
Insulated Light Wood Frame
People living in high rainfall areas, heavy snow country, or areas with abundant access to wood products, can secure light, wood frame rafters to built-in extended eaves. We recommend light wood frame as an alternative to larger dimensional lumber. Not because the dome cant take the weight, but to reduce timber consumption (Fig. 13.9).
ZDNet
AI art generator DreamUp illustrates the collision between artistic consent and AI datasets
Behind AI art is data -- countless images used to train an AI art generator. When a user types in a prompt, the generator takes apart those pre-existing images to produce a new combination of colors and shapes, a debatably new piece of art. Featured. AI art generators draw information...
ZDNet
Google: After using Rust, we slashed Android memory safety vulnerabilities
Google's decision to use Rust for new code in Android in order to reduce memory-related flaws appears to be paying off. Memory safety vulnerabilities in Android have been more than halved -- a milestone that coincides with Google's switch from C and C++ to the memory-safe programming language, Rust. This...
ZDNet
The iPhone 14's satellite texting feature saved a stranded snowmobiler in Alaska
It was only a matter of time before a story detailing the successful use of the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite to save someone after the feature launched last month. And now we have it. On Dec. 1, in the early morning hours, Alaska State Troopers received an alert...
Don’t Miss Out: Chipotle Is Dropping Mystery Boxes and $500 Gift Cards Today
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. On December 1st at 9am PT Chipotle is dropping limited-edition Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes, available for a limited time, while supplies last, on their merchandise website. The boxes will come in two sizes — the Small Burrito Box for $30 with three to five items inside (a $60 value) as well as the Large Burrito Box for $50 with four to eight items inside (a $100 value). Fans who purchase their box within the first 48 hours will also have a chance to...
Men's Health
Men Over 40 Can Use the Superman Hold to Solve Posture Problems
SIT UP. Yeah, you reading this—we see you craning your neck over that screen. Pull back those shoulders and straighten that spine. Stop that hunching. Fix your posture. Sound like your mother? Sorry, not sorry. But most people are spending too much time slouching at your desks, behind the wheel, on the couch, wherever, hunching over while looking down at their phones. The older you get, the more sloppy posture affects your spine and, eventually, your quality of life—thanks to the health complications that come about from tech neck and bad posture. You need to be intentional about doing exercises to counteract that slump.
ZDNet
Garmin's new Index BPM is the blood pressure monitor that I've been waiting for
Regular readers know I typically have a Garmin GPS sports watch on my wrist and personally find the Garmin Connect ecosystem and smartphone application to be a favorite for tracking health, wellness, and workout data. The only thing missing from the models that I've wielded all these years is blood pressure monitoring, one of the most important health metrics to track and one that regular exercise and healthy eating can impact on a measurable level.
ZDNet
I tried out Solo Stove's Pi pizza oven on some tough customers. There were audible gasps
Can a pizza oven be an engineering wonder? Loaded with peripherals like an easy-leaning, all-weather shelter and a space-aged pizza peel, the Solo Stove Pi proves it can be. Made by the folks who revolutionized the campfire (no, really, Solo Stove's self-contained fire ring is amazing), the Pi oven comes in two fuel configurations, propane and wood. The cartridge-style swappable burner is a marvel and makes switching between them a breeze.
