SIT UP. Yeah, you reading this—we see you craning your neck over that screen. Pull back those shoulders and straighten that spine. Stop that hunching. Fix your posture. Sound like your mother? Sorry, not sorry. But most people are spending too much time slouching at your desks, behind the wheel, on the couch, wherever, hunching over while looking down at their phones. The older you get, the more sloppy posture affects your spine and, eventually, your quality of life—thanks to the health complications that come about from tech neck and bad posture. You need to be intentional about doing exercises to counteract that slump.

3 DAYS AGO