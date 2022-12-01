Read full article on original website
The Kardashians' Party Pro Shares How to Throw a Perfect Holiday Bash
If scrolling through pics from the Kardashian-Jenner fam's legendary Christmas Eve bashes has you feeling less-than, the woman behind them has a message you need to hear: You're doing amazing,...
In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor
With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
King Charles and Camilla's decadent Christmas Tree is revealed - and there's a sweet meaning behind the festive decorations
King Charles and Camilla's Christmas Tree has delighted royal fans as the royal couple prepare to mark this bittersweet holiday
‘Live’ Star Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Her Impressive Christmas Tree on Instagram
The holidays are in full swing at the Ripa-Consuelos household. In honor of the occasion, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a photo of their decorated Christmas tree on social media. On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a picture of her massive tree on...
Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
Dylan Dreyer celebrates husband Brian Fichera's birthday: 'No one better than you'
Dylan Dreyer is celebrating husband Brian Fichera's 36th birthday with a lot of love and a big laugh. Dylan, 41, celebrated Fichera’s birthday on Thursday, Dec. 1, by sharing some family moments, including a picture with their three kids, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Russell, 1. "Entering your late...
Noodle the TikTok "Bones or No Bones" Dog Dies at 14
Watch: 2022 National Dog Show: Meet This Year's BEST IN SHOW. Noodle, the geriatric pug who shot to social media stardom for his beloved "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at the age of 14, according to his owner, Jonathan Graziano. In a tearful update posted to his TikTok...
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech
Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten...
Junk Yard Cat's Reaction to Finally Getting Love Warms Our Hearts
We love nothing more than when a cat finds its human. Whether it's a shelter cat or a stray cat, getting these animals into a safe and loving home is always so wonderful to see. It's incredibly touching when you get to witness this in action, which is why the...
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
The Royal Family’s unique mealtime preferences revealed by former royal patisserie chef
The Royal Family reportedly have a specific preference for 'certain plates' for mealtimes depending on the time of day...
Dolly Parton Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Fringe Jumpsuit & Towering Platform Heels for NBC’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ Special
Dolly Parton is bringing her glitzy and glamorous style to television this holiday season. The beloved country music singer will star in a musical titled, “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas.” The special gives a behind-the-scenes look at the delightful on-camera results of Parton’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Parton showcased her sparkling style throughout the special. In one of the scenes, the global superstar appears with a yellow studded guitar. She coordinated her outfit to the musical instrument by wearing a yellow crystal-embellished midi...
Ryan Seacrest Teases Unpredictable ‘New Year’s Rockin' Eve’ and ‘American Idol’ 21 (Exclusive)
Ryan Seacrest is ready to lead one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on television! On Friday, ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, and he teased what fans can expect. "It's...
Why Maren Morris Didn’t Want to "Split Duties" Between Motherhood and Performing
Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. There's a Christmas tradition that has been in Maren Morris' bones for over a decade. In an E! News exclusive video, the "My Church" singer shared what her and her family get up to during the festive season ahead of CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Dec. 8. And Maren made it clear there is no shortage of fun in her traditions.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Relationship Advice on Instagram
The queen of the cryptic posts strikes again. Khloe Kardashian recently dished out some sound relationship advice on her Instagram Stories. On Dec. 3, the 38-year-old shared a quote that...
Watch This Mom and Sweet Saint Bernard's Secret Mission To Sneak Into the Human Bed
The human bed is the holy grail for many dogs. A giant cushion with the parents—what could be better?. This 1-year-old Saint Bernard seems to agree, and he has his mom as a willing accomplice to help him ascend into the big bed. We all get to watch the caper unfold via marshmallowsmama on TikTok.
Bunny Meets a Bearded Dragon and It's Total Cuteness Overload
It can be fun to have things in common with your friends, but the truth is that friendships come in all shapes and sizes. You don't even need to be the same species as your bestie! Brucey the Rabbit and @pufffthemagicccdragonnn are the best examples, even if they're still new buddies.
