ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor

With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
E! News

Noodle the TikTok "Bones or No Bones" Dog Dies at 14

Watch: 2022 National Dog Show: Meet This Year's BEST IN SHOW. Noodle, the geriatric pug who shot to social media stardom for his beloved "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at the age of 14, according to his owner, Jonathan Graziano. In a tearful update posted to his TikTok...
pethelpful.com

Junk Yard Cat's Reaction to Finally Getting Love Warms Our Hearts

We love nothing more than when a cat finds its human. Whether it's a shelter cat or a stray cat, getting these animals into a safe and loving home is always so wonderful to see. It's incredibly touching when you get to witness this in action, which is why the...
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $350 Satchel Bag for Just $75

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Footwear News

Dolly Parton Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Fringe Jumpsuit & Towering Platform Heels for NBC’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ Special

Dolly Parton is bringing her glitzy and glamorous style to television this holiday season. The beloved country music singer will star in a musical titled, “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas.” The special gives a behind-the-scenes look at the delightful on-camera results of Parton’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Parton showcased her sparkling style throughout the special. In one of the scenes, the global superstar appears with a yellow studded guitar. She coordinated her outfit to the musical instrument by wearing a yellow crystal-embellished midi...
E! News

Why Maren Morris Didn’t Want to "Split Duties" Between Motherhood and Performing

Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. There's a Christmas tradition that has been in Maren Morris' bones for over a decade. In an E! News exclusive video, the "My Church" singer shared what her and her family get up to during the festive season ahead of CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Dec. 8. And Maren made it clear there is no shortage of fun in her traditions.
pethelpful.com

Bunny Meets a Bearded Dragon and It's Total Cuteness Overload

It can be fun to have things in common with your friends, but the truth is that friendships come in all shapes and sizes. You don't even need to be the same species as your bestie! Brucey the Rabbit and @pufffthemagicccdragonnn are the best examples, even if they're still new buddies.
E! News

E! News

225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy