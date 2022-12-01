Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Another storm taking aim at Tahoe; 3 feet of snow possible
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The strong wind Saturday morning is the beginning of a multi-day storm that may dump up to 3 feet of snow on the mountains around Lake Tahoe. The snow will lead to hazardous travel, especially over mountain passes, and chain restrictions on area highways throughout the duration of the event.
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
2news.com
Traffic jammed on Northbound US-395 near Cold Springs due to jackknifed semi
Traffic was backed up for hours on Northbound US-395 near Cold Springs as Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews responded to a jackknifed semi. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, on US-395 near White Lake Parkway. Luckily, no one was injured. Officials are reminding drivers...
Sierra prepares for weekend wintry blast; Up to 3 feet of new snow expected
SAN FRANCISCO -- A slow-moving low pressure system advanced toward Northern California Friday, set to deliver weekend rain showers in the Bay Area and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Friday night through Sunday night."Another round of heavy snow appears likely for the Sierra Nevada by late Saturday and into Sunday as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system pushes onshore," forecasters predicted.How much new snow are we talking about? The weather service said from 8 to 18 inches at the lower elevations around...
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic: more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from Mammoth Lakes […]
Massive "wall of dust" moving through Colorado plains at 65 miles per hour
UPDATE: The original 'wall of dust' written about in this post has moved through the state, but another 'wall of dust' is now being reported in the area of Lincoln and Washington counties. It's moving at 35 miles per hour and a dust storm warning is in place until 3 PM. Read more about that here.
kykn.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening
Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH
The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
Mountain Democrat
At Lake Tahoe: Traffic concerns prompt new highway plan
STATELINE, NEV — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year and officials say they have found mixed reactions to the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
This is how much rain and snow fell in Northern California. A second winter storm is on its way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain expected this weekend, a 48-hour precipitation report from the National Weather Service shows how much rain cities in the Sacramento area received this week. According to the NWS report, the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport received 0.47 inches of rain, followed by Vacaville at 0.49 inches, Stockton at […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The...
kptv.com
Windy Saturday, then another close call with snow Sunday morning in the lowlands
We’ve got a few light showers outside this evening as a weather system offshore heads south toward California. That cold northwesterly jet stream will bring California a nice round of rain and mountain snow this weekend, leaving us DRY in NW Oregon and SW Washington Saturday. That leaves us...
rosevilletoday.com
Heavenly Snow and Winter Fun at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe Ski Season and Winter Fun kicks into high gear. South Lake Tahoe, Calif.- It’s beginning to look a lot like… SKI SEASON! Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, located within the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is perfectly positioned right next to the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort, which is currently covered with fresh powder after the first heavy snowstorm of the season. Now is the perfect time to pack up the skis and snowboards, and head to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for the perfect winter weekend.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Bulletin: Heavy Snow on the Valley Floor Overnight
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight at 10:00p.m., and forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno say that what follows looks to be a very potent winter storm that will make travel difficult here in northeastern California until Friday. The Winter Storm Warning will be in...
Amazon semi-truck with 8,000 lbs of packages onboard goes ablaze in Escondido area
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters worked for hours in North San Diego County Friday night to extinguish flames from an Amazon semi-truck carrying thousands of packages. California Highway Patrol first received reports of a truck ablaze around 7:22 p.m. in northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to CHP reports.
Amazon semi-truck with 8K packages catches fire in North San Diego County
An Amazon semi-truck hauling thousands of packages caught on fire in North San Diego County Friday evening, prompting road closures as emergency crews worked to put out the flames.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 3