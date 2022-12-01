FX Orders ‘The Trenches’ Pilot From ‘Daredevil’ Creator Drew Goddard

FX has placed a pilot order for “ The Trenches ,” an animated series from Drew Goddard . According to the network, the half-hour comedy will follow a modern family of monster hunters.

Goddard, who the creator and executive producer behind Netflix’s “Daredevil,” wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer alongside Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles. The project is being produced by 20th Television Animation. Goddard is currently under an overall with ABC Signature. Floyd County Productions will provide animation services for the pilot.

Goddard earned two Emmy nominations for best comedy series for “ The Good Place ” in 2019 and 2020, with Goddard having executive produced the show. The show closed after a four-season run in 2020.

On the film side, Goddard received an Academy Award nomination in 2016 for best adapted screenplay for “The Martian,” starring Matt Damon and based on the novel by Andy Weir. He also served as a writer on “World War Z,” “The Cabin in the Woods,” and “Bad Times at the El Royale,” among other titles. His TV credits also include “Alias,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” as well as “Lost.”

The television screenwriter, director, and producer first signed into an exclusive multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox Television in 2019, under which he agreed to write, create, direct and develop new TV series for the studio across all platforms. The agreement was the first to close following Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox Television.

Goddard is represented by UTA and Hansen, Jacobsen.