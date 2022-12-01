Read full article on original website
Woman wants recognition for those in unmarked graves in Trumbull County
A Trumbull County history buff is doing her part to make sure people believed to be buried near the site in Champion where Mercy Health wants to build a new hospital are remembered.
Report: Driver of car that crashed, split in half in Ohio had been in chase shortly before
The driver of a car that police said led officers on a chase Thursday that later crashed and split in half in Youngstown is wanted on two warrants by Austintown Township police.
Years Ago | December 4th
Vindicator file photo / December, mid-1980s | Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted young and old after their arrival in downtown Youngstown in this Vindicator photo from about 35 years ago. December 4. 1997: Three Youngstown city school buildings will be closed, eliminating the jobs of 35 teachers, 10 custodians, six...
$3.5 million awarded to connect history to village’s downtown
Leetonia is getting $3.5 million to showcase and preserve its history.
Sale of local car dealerships underway
A sale of Sweeney's car dealerships is underway, a company spokesperson confirms.
Accident on Youngstown's West Side sends one to hospital
A car accident on the West Side of Youngstown sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Youngstown Police responded to a singe-vehicle car accident on Glacier Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. According to police, a woman driving the vehicle went over a guardrail on a telephone pole, causing...
Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around
(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
December rain and snow: Here’s a look at the records
(WKBN) — It is the first weekend of December, and you may be wondering how much snow and rain typically falls during the month and how much rain or snow would need to fall for Youngstown to break a record. Before we talk about how much snow or rain is needed to break a record, let’s first look at how much rain and snow Youngstown averages in December.
Liberty standout notches milestone in win over Hudson
She becomes just the fourth Leopard girl to enter the 1,000 point club. Liberty standout notches milestone in win over Hudson. She becomes just the fourth Leopard girl to enter the 1,000 point club. Suspect arrested after 3 people shot in South Side …. It happened around 2 a.m. at...
Man accused in bar shooting goes before judge in Youngstown
Bond was set at $165,000 for a man accused of wounding three people early Sunday morning at a South Side bar.
Youngstown, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Youngstown. The East Palestine basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on December 05, 2022, 14:15:00. The East Palestine basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on December 05, 2022, 15:15:00.
Santa sets aside some time for special kids at the Eastwood Mall
Niles, OH -- Visiting Santa Clause is a tradition that many kids in our country enjoy. But for some kids visiting Santa among large crowds can be upsetting in a traditional setting of long lines and big crowds. To make the experience fun and enjoyable the Eastwood Mall opened doors...
Shots fired Monday morning at Youngstown gas station
No one was injured after several shots were fired at about 8:10 a.m. Monday at a man at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
Youngstown organization holding community Christmas party
There will be a free Christmas dinner as well as free toys and bikes for kids.
East Palestine train enthusiasts show off favorites
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday in East Palestine, model train enthusiasts showed off some of their favorite models. The Second Annual Holiday Large Scale Train Display featured nearly 1,000 feet of track. They haven’t been able to have the event since before the start of COVID. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at […]
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program supports elderly for Christmas
Many elderly people don't have family or loved ones and typically spend the holidays alone.
Finding Amy Hambrick: Remembering the woman with the unforgettable laugh
"She was always laughing, and it was one of those ones you don't forget," said Debra Dolin, who spoke to a reporter on the phone from West Virginia. "It was contagious."
Hundreds of Trumbull County residents still without power
Progress is being made on power restoration Trumbull County. However, 566 residents are still without power Saturday morning according to FirstEnergy's outage map. A majority of these outages are reported in Warren, as well as Warren Township, with Warren reporting 194 outages and Warren Township reporting 204 outages. Other significantly...
Fire under investigation in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
