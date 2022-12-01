ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 4th

Vindicator file photo / December, mid-1980s | Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted young and old after their arrival in downtown Youngstown in this Vindicator photo from about 35 years ago. December 4. 1997: Three Youngstown city school buildings will be closed, eliminating the jobs of 35 teachers, 10 custodians, six...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Accident on Youngstown's West Side sends one to hospital

A car accident on the West Side of Youngstown sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Youngstown Police responded to a singe-vehicle car accident on Glacier Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. According to police, a woman driving the vehicle went over a guardrail on a telephone pole, causing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around

(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

December rain and snow: Here’s a look at the records

(WKBN) — It is the first weekend of December, and you may be wondering how much snow and rain typically falls during the month and how much rain or snow would need to fall for Youngstown to break a record. Before we talk about how much snow or rain is needed to break a record, let’s first look at how much rain and snow Youngstown averages in December.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Liberty standout notches milestone in win over Hudson

She becomes just the fourth Leopard girl to enter the 1,000 point club. Liberty standout notches milestone in win over Hudson. She becomes just the fourth Leopard girl to enter the 1,000 point club. Suspect arrested after 3 people shot in South Side …. It happened around 2 a.m. at...
HUDSON, OH
WFMJ.com

Santa sets aside some time for special kids at the Eastwood Mall

Niles, OH -- Visiting Santa Clause is a tradition that many kids in our country enjoy. But for some kids visiting Santa among large crowds can be upsetting in a traditional setting of long lines and big crowds. To make the experience fun and enjoyable the Eastwood Mall opened doors...
NILES, OH
WKBN

East Palestine train enthusiasts show off favorites

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday in East Palestine, model train enthusiasts showed off some of their favorite models. The Second Annual Holiday Large Scale Train Display featured nearly 1,000 feet of track. They haven’t been able to have the event since before the start of COVID. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Hundreds of Trumbull County residents still without power

Progress is being made on power restoration Trumbull County. However, 566 residents are still without power Saturday morning according to FirstEnergy's outage map. A majority of these outages are reported in Warren, as well as Warren Township, with Warren reporting 194 outages and Warren Township reporting 204 outages. Other significantly...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fire under investigation in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
STEUBENVILLE, OH

