Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Night of Lights returns to Abilene bigger & brighter than ever

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB,KRBC) – The ‘Night of Lights at Safety City’ is coming once again to spread Christmas cheer. This annual event will have four acres decorated in festive lights, plenty of Instagrammable moments, family fun and more. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department, they are looking to make each year […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Life-sized snow globe to stop in Abilene on statewide trip, photo op & free Coca-Cola samples

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is planning to bring a life-sized snow glob for a free holiday photo experience to United Supermarket stores across Texas. Next week is Abilene’s chance! This pop up photo experience will also include free samples of Coca-Cola products. Each visitor will get to take a holiday photo inside […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene

Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Be Part of the Abilene Zoo’s Fun Christmas Celebration 2022

The Abilene Zoo's 'Christmas Celebration 2022' will feature Santa Claus and his magical reindeer. This was the first time that I had personally ever heard of Santa showing up with his reindeer at the Abilene zoo. The best part is the reindeer are super friendly and pettable. The events at...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

ACU professor makes campus home

Working from home is a term we hear a lot more of. For ACU Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Suzie Macaluso, that term has a little more duality. After working and living amongst her students abroad last year, Dr. Macaluso was inspired to bring that same feeling back to the states.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars in cash, Louis Vuitton bags stolen in Abilene burglary

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 6100 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor VehicleA victim reported her vehicle […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man indicted in connection to 2005 murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been indicted in connection to a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Wednesday for Murder in connection to the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.  […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $30K to $150K reported stolen from Abilene man

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2000 block of Lincoln Drive – Theft of PropertyA victim reported a firearm, ammunition, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Suspect fled scene, fired multiple shots at people in parked car in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater Police Department are currently investigating an incident where a person fired a gun multiple times. According to Chief Sheridan, Chief of Police, on December 2, Sweetwater PD were called out to the 100 block of Haskell Street after witnesses heard gunshots. Upon arrival, police discovered that the suspect had shot […]
SWEETWATER, TX
MIX 92-5

The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project

NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

