Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong in Transfer Portal, per Report

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

University of Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, per a report from Max Olson of The Athletic.

Armstrong took over as Virginia’s starting quarterback as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 for Bryce Perkins, who set numerous school records as the Cavaliers’ quarterback before leaving for the NFL.

Armstrong immediately made his presence felt in the COVID-19 year, completing 58.6% of his passes for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. That season, Armstrong also added 552 yards on the ground with five scores.

It was clear that Virginia’s offense was in good hands then, but then Armstrong made a gigantic jump from year one to year two as a starter. As a redshirt junior in 2021, Armstrong showcased an improved passing game en route to earning third-team All-ACC honors. Armstrong completed 65.2% of his passes for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdown passes to just 10 interceptions. He also added 251 yards and nine scores on the ground.

Entering the 2022 season, many were wondering how new coach Tony Elliott and Armstrong would mesh. The quarterback struggled much of this year to regain his form from ’21, completing a career-worst 54.7% of his passes with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 games.

Armstrong now enters the transfer portal with a sixth and final year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility rules from 2020. He will be able to play immediately upon selecting his next school.